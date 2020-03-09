The Legal Aid List: The Top 10 Legal Aid Earners Under $1 Million

Aside from the million dollar legal aid earners, the top 20 legal aid earners under the million mark had Wellington ACC specialists John Miller Law at the top.
The full top 10 include:
(Earnings rounded to nearest 000)
|1. John Miller Law
|972,000
|2. Phoenix Law
|947,000
|3. Victoria Law
|964,000
|4. Thomas Dewar Sziranyi Letts
|930,000
|5. Gowing & Co
|886,000
|6. Rotorua Law Shop
|859,000
|7. Morrison Kent
|849,000
|8. Zindels
|848,000
|9. Wackrow Williams
|802,000
|10. Woodward Law
|783,000
Leave a Reply