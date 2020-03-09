The Legal Aid List: The Top 10 Legal Aid Earners Under $1 Million

John Miller

Aside from the million dollar legal aid earners, the top 20 legal aid earners under the million mark had Wellington ACC specialists John Miller Law at the top.

The full top 10 include:

(Earnings rounded to nearest 000)

1. John Miller Law 972,000 2. Phoenix Law 947,000 3. Victoria Law 964,000 4. Thomas Dewar Sziranyi Letts 930,000 5. Gowing & Co 886,000 6. Rotorua Law Shop 859,000 7. Morrison Kent 849,000 8. Zindels 848,000 9. Wackrow Williams 802,000 10. Woodward Law 783,000

