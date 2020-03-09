LawFuel

The Legal Aid List: The Top 10 Legal Aid Earners Under $1 Million

John Miller

Aside from the million dollar legal aid earners, the top 20 legal aid earners under the million mark had Wellington ACC specialists John Miller Law at the top.

The full top 10 include:

(Earnings rounded to nearest 000)

1. John Miller Law972,000
2. Phoenix Law947,000
3. Victoria Law964,000
4. Thomas Dewar Sziranyi Letts 930,000
5. Gowing & Co 886,000
6. Rotorua Law Shop859,000
7. Morrison Kent 849,000
8. Zindels848,000
9. Wackrow Williams 802,000
10. Woodward Law 783,000
