The Power Lawyers Departing Westpac

For some reason Westpac has harboured as number of LawFuel’s major power list lawyers, including former Wellington solicitor David McLean, who recently left the role of Chief Executive as the bank – but more power lawyers have joined the bank departures.

Other Power List lawyers who joined the exodus have been former National Politician Simon Power who has previously held various major roles in Westpac, including as interim CEO following the departure of McLean. He has now been appointed CEO of TVNZ, which faces an interesting role with its forthcoming merger with Radio NZ.

He had previously worked for 12 years as a barrister and solicitor, first in his hometown Palmerston North and then Auckland, before entering political life.

Also departing the bank is former MinterEllisonRuddWatts Managing Partner Mark Weenink, who has joined the Financial Markets’ Authority board. He was no. 33 in LawFuel’s Power List in 2021.

Weenink says he has enjoyed his seven years at Westpac and will now enjoy his time in both consulting and governance with the FMA.

His replacement as legal counsel at Westpac is Stephen O’Brien, a former DLA Piper and Maple & Black partner who has most recently been working with Westpac in legal and regulatory affairs.