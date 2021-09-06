Power Business Lawyers – Changing the Courtroom for the Boardroom

The Solid Gold, Inspiring Career Advice For Any Aspiring Lawyer From An Olympic Hero Nobody paid much attention to Anna Kiesenhofer before the Tokyo Olympic road race - until now.Not only did the young Austrian rider win the race, but she overcame more obstacles than anyone could imagine to do so.And her story of career success is something that can inspire any lawyer looking to achieve their professional dreams.One […]

Counsel? Equity Partner? What Do All Those Legal Titles Actually Mean? Confused about the terminology around 'partner', 'associate', 'equity partner' and all the other tags that apply to those up or down the legal hierarchy?Fortunately, we were able to check with well known US legal recruiter Harrison Barnes who has something of an infographic showing what all these things actually mean: Then there are the 'of […]

Australian Law Firm Seek Kiwi Lawyers . . And US Law Firms Seek Both Australian law firms are seeking out kiwi lawyers to cross the Tasman and offering pay that is up to 50 per cent more than local rates. A recent report said that Recruiter Sam Bookatz planned to to 'take a crop of commercial lawyers' home with him. "If I could bring 20 lawyers back with me […]