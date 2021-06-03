Top 5 NZ Law Jobs – Forget John Cleese – Here’s a Law Job in Palmerston North That Will Bring A Smile To A Lucky Lawyer’s Face

LawFuel Law Jobs Network – Comedian John Cleese has poked fun at Palmerston North on more than one occasion, but he forgets that this prosperous city provides multiple opportunities for those seeking a great lifestyle and – in this case – a top legal job.

LawFuel’s Top 5 law jobs includes a top law opportunity at Palmerston North law firm Wadhams, who are seeking a lawyer to join the proactive, four-partner firm handling a variety of interesting work in a growing practice – with prospects. The salary is from $60,000 – $80,000 and numerous interesting opportunities lie ahead for the successful candidate.

The InHouse Law Job – Top real estate firm Harcourts are seeking an in-house counsel with 5 years post qualified experience to handle a range of interesting work with this real estate leader. The work involves reporting to the Chief Operating Officer (NZ) / General Counsel, the Head of Legal (Brisbane based) and working closely with the NZ Chief Executive Officer, the Group Chief Operations Officer, the NZ Financial Controller, multiple business unit leaders and external legal firms.

The Serious Fraud Office is seeking a lawyer for a Wellington-based role for a senior investigating lawyer who will contribute to the investigation strategy of cases, undertaking legal analysis, and providing legal opinions to the investigation team. You will also participate in investigation tasks, including interviews, and draft case reports.

A job with leading Queenstown-based firm MacTodd is offering a law role in Wanaka for a lawyer with 2 years post qualified experience to handle work supporting the firm’s litigation practice, including relationship property work. This is a role that offers both professional and lifestyle challenges.

Senior Policy Adviser roles are available from Federated Farmers with roles in various centres, including Wellington, Palmerston North, Hamilton or Taranaki. These positions provide important opportunities to help New Zealand’s primary production businesses develop their potential and are opportunities that parallel legal work, but also involve important legal content.

LawFuel’s law jobs network continues to expand its network with social media and online exposure for those employers seeking quality legal jobs across a wide, legal audience. Jobs can be listed at this link.