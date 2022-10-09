12 Top Law Firm Web Design Tactics To Attract Clients

Websites play a major role in attracting clients for your legal firm and a large part of that success come down to your website design.

A well thought-through web design for your website that is well optimized for SEO, for mobile devices and for your target audience is set up to capture more clients and lift your online ranking to attract more website visitors.

Before looking at the best law firm website design, consider a few factors about law firm website and what makes them work – or fail – from a design perspective.

Law Firm’s Websites

Legal marketing statistics show that about 87 per cent of law firms have created their law firm sites.

However, what makes them the best law firm website?

What is required to create great law firm design? Something that will create top online presence, as well as being a good law firm website that provides easy-to-read and well presented content?

The best law firm websites are simple to use. They have strong branding and a wealth of useful material, making it simple for clients to locate what they need.

Our article on Best SEO Services for Law Firms noted the key ingredients towards top law firm design, including key ingredients such as –

A homepage.

As many main service pages as necessary to describe what your law firm does.

An informational content section.

A contact page.

An “About Us” section where you profile your attorneys and profess your firm’s values and mission statement.



Good law firm website design should tell the searcher who you are and what you do as directly as easily as possible, along with the necessary information about why your lawyers have the necessary experience to handle the situation you currently have to deal with.

Let’s consider some of the key details required for the best legal websites.

Seo Best Practices

The first and foremost key to creating a good website is it should be SEO optimized. The reason is very simple. If your content and websites are not SEO friendly, they will not be ranked in the top search results. Google search engine works in a very critical way. Standing out your website among your competitors is a real-time game regarding ranking.

Below listed practices will help you create an SEO friendly content that will make you stand out from the competition:

● The website’s speed

One of the essential ranking criteria in search engines is your law firm’s website speed. If your website doesn’t proceed smoothly enough, users will have difficulty finding it, and those who do will quickly quit you.

● Graphic Designing For Website

Grabbing clients’ attention is one of the most critical things in a website. It’s a matter of seconds; either client is attracted or skips your website. If your legal firm’s website is appealing to the eye or has a unique design, it is more likely to attract new clients.

● Best Content Strategy

How you create the best content strategy in SEO optimization is very important.

The content that is written precisely and to the point grabs the attention more quickly. Make your content with such a high-level creation that explains your services to clients within seconds when they read it.

Make sure your website has a captivating headline. It should precisely indicate what services your legal practices provide. In this manner, your potential client will see if you’re a suitable fit for their needs. This will entice your visitor to continue reading. Make a point of stating your distinct value offer.

● UX Design

UX is the process of ensuring that people have the greatest experience with a technological platform. UX permeates all areas of your marketing experience, from paid campaign ad content to a chat with your administrative personnel. Every interaction with your company is significant.

Digital platforms expand, and online users become more educated. In particular, UX and law company website design has become more significant. Knowledge of statistics, clients, layout, and advertising is required for successful UX. The longer someone stays on your website, the better their experience.

The following are the steps to improve your UX design:

● Check that the contact information is correct, full, and easy to discover.

● Conduct an audit to confirm that your hyperlinks are functional and that browsing your site is direct.

● Request as few details as possible and provide a warning about how you protect information.

● It is essential to incorporate client feedback on your site, but never submit false information.

● Keep live chat options understated.

● Avoid using common photographs or graphics of poor quality. To improve the look of your law company website, try to include professionally taken, unique photographs of your office.

How To Make Best Law firm Website Designs?

The legal profession is crowded and competitive.

A strong website may help a legal company establish a reputation, build confidence, and enhance client engagements. In short, a well-designed website will increase income for your legal company. Decent lawyer websites will undoubtedly give a legal company an advantage in crowded fields.

1. First Impression

The first impression is essential in everything, including your legal firm’s website. And that initial impression will be formed within a few nanoseconds of a client landing on your website. This implies you have minimum time to grab their attention before they move to another website.

So, how can you make an excellent first impression? You do this with a layout that is basic and sophisticated. It should be in a way that will direct your clients to the info they want.

And remember to ensure that your focus is on your target market – the clients you are seeking to attract. The headline(s) and content needs to be client-centric rather than attorney-centric.

Here’s an example of a firm that has a great intro and video style, with a “Win with Levin” tag that both invites you (the client) to be a winner, but also clearly indicates that the law firm will do it for you.

2. Write Important Elements On Your Website

It would be best if you built your website layout wisely to make the material easy to read and to direct the clients to your motive.

Ensure you have your practice areas, testimonials, attorneys, articles about us, and case analyses. These are the sort of features of a law office website that promote confidence and credibility.

The navigation bar on your legal firm’s website should be simple and easy to navigate. Google need to know about your practice and practice areas, so ensure that you have the right basic elements like site maps and content structure in place. You may read more about some of those key matters on our law firm SEO trends article here.

Remember that you don’t need to be a Big Law type to great a big law effect online. Take this website from solo lawyer Stacey-Ann Taylor in Atlanta – it’s direct, well designed, clear, fast-loading and with highly personalized messaging that helps create a real sense of identity and authority.

3. Don’t Make Your Website Crowded

It isn’t easy to load as much text and graphics into a page when you desire to hold the client’s attention. A crowded site, on the other hand, may have the opposite effect.

Too many features on a page can generate ambiguity and fail to retain visitors to the law firm’s website, providing a poor user experience. Many web designers say that cluttered web pages are the most prevalent error made by firms and they certainly do little to help with search engine optimization.

Often a law firm website will need to carry not just important information but a lot of it, too. In doing so they can become cluttered and uninteresting or intimidating.

A sample of the sort of information that one law firm does a great job with is the Canadian firm Hodgson Russ, which is not particularly unique or startling, but it provides some comprehensive information in a straight forward law firm web design that delivers the goods where they need to be. It’s methodical and simple to navigate, yet there is enough information to clutter and overwhelm the visitor if it was not designed properly.

4. Emphasize Your Expertise

Do you have a background in business law? Divorce and family problems? What about international trade? Your expertise should be highlighted in a straightforward and obvious manner.

Don’t make potential customers look for what you have to offer.

You can do this via two means:

● Publish info on the front page.

● On the side page, under some heading.

5. Add Blogs Or Articles On Your Website

In today’s environment, a written blog on your webpage is an essential element of your legal firm’s website.

We’ve written plenty about the use of blogs for great law firm SEO, including seven tips to make your blog posts a winner in terms of online SEO and marketing for your law firm.

Recent events, legal themes, current legal concerns, and occurrences in your field of practice can all be included in your blog. Make it a habit to update your blog with fresh stuff on a routine basis. This will keep your clients interested.

6. Maintain Professionalism

Your website should publish everything professionally and seriously. Use no jargon, and do not add any jokes on your website.

Furthermore, you should choose a modest colour and basic style. This conveys to your client that you’re very professional in your field.

A good law website comprises good imagery to fit the style of your firm, with a professional look but not excluding some fun elements to give your firm a friendly flavor, too (should that be your aim, with local law firms and so forth).

For those seeking to maintain a solid, professional look you can go no further than a smart, clean and pro look such as this firm,

7. Describe Your Achievements

A description of your accomplishments and publications should also be included on your law agency’s website. This will build your reliability and show potential clients that you are capable of winning their money. Don’t be afraid to flaunt your accomplishments.

To increase credibility, include statistical proof and client testimonials. Make use of your statistics, including case settlements and other data. Providing testimonials is an effective approach to establishing your reputation.

When completing this, include your name, firm, and a headshot photo to further foster trust.

8. Fast Website Loading

Page speed is more important than ever, as we have written about before on LawFuel.

Ensure your legal firm’s website is mobile-friendly.

Remember that more individuals nowadays use their smartphones and tablets to access websites. Page speed is absolutely essential and one of the key ranking factors that Google consider, as we have explained in this article on LawFuel.

9. Add Page Of Services

If you run a large law company that provides many services, it’s a good idea to have separate sites for each one. This is how you reply to any crucial inquiries your clients may have concerning those disciplines.

You can mention each training area as a headline on your main page and link to the specific site’s keywords.

And if you are a specialist legal service provider then set that out clearly for the reader, such as the site with Kaufman Law, a workplace and labor law firm that provides an effective, clear and professional appearance that is unambiguous about what they do.

Adding a contact page to your site is essential. Make a compelling work service available to visitors. This will bring them to your point of contact. This is how you turn visitors into new customers.

Your work can be added lastly to your web page. A lead capturing form is another alternative. This enables you to interact with a client without email or a cellphone.

Appealing material is effective. By offering this, you will increase conversions to your legal business. You may even consider offering connections to further information for your clients.

Use phrases like you portray your legal practice as client-focused. It is also critical to emphasize the qualities of your legal company.

11. Add a Call to Action

Your law website should bear a single purpose in mind: to convert visitors into buyers. Add a CTA system to your website homepage if you provide free consultations. Every page on your website should indicate a clear call to action, usually to reach you.

12. FAQs Section

A FAQ page is another key feature a legal firm’s website and can provide additional content focused on your key target audience. FAQs are not only helpful but they can assist with optimization and lift your site’s conversion rate.

If you’re a personal injury lawyer, then ‘niche down’ on specific areas of law like motor cycle injuries, workplace injuries and so forth, which will not only provide more useful information for your prospective clients, but also help you target keywords related to those area.

In FAQs, you can provide highly relevant information on the steps that a client or prospective client must do given their situation, which also builds your own authority and trustworthiness.

Website Design Takeaway

If there’s anything you need to focus on with your law firm web design it is to be unique, but authentic.

There are a million (literally) law firm websites to look at, but you need to be able to put your own ‘stamp’ on a website that lets the searcher know who you are and what you do – and then contact you easily.

There are certainly key requirements like page speed and proper optimization that are key, but by avoiding stock images and writing great content you will help make your law firm site a traffic and client generator that will pay dividends for your law firm.