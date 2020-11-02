Top Social Media Attorneys Join Coinbase And Growing Legal Team

Cryptocurrency firm Coinbase continues to expand its legal team with two latest recruits, including one from Google and another from Dyson, to join former Facebook lawyer Paul Grewal

One of our key priorities at Coinbase is to be trusted as we create an open financial system for the world. This requires us to be world class at security, compliance, technology, customer support, design, and more. A strong and diverse legal and compliance team is also a key part of achieving this priority.

With that in mind, we welcome two senior hires to our growing legal and compliance team: Milana McCullagh as Vice President, Deputy General Counsel — Product and Commercial and Katherine Minarik as Vice President, Deputy General Counsel — Litigation. Milana and Katherine will help drive Coinbase’s momentum to ensure our internal and external operations remain strong and regulatory compliant.

Milana’s background includes more than 13 years at Google where she led a global team of lawyers supporting some of the company’s most notable products like Google Search and Google Maps, along with Google’s AI efforts. At Google, Milana worked closely with product, engineering, and business leads to solve some of Google’s most complex regulatory problems and help further Google’s mission. With a passion for disruptive technologies, Milana will work across functions at Coinbase to scale the product legal support, ensure compliance with law, and help launch products as efficiently as possible.

Katherine joins Coinbase with extensive experience including in-house executive-level roles at Dyson and cleverbridge as well as over a decade at Bartlit Beck Herman Palenchar & Scott law firm, where she resolved several billion-dollar disputes and rose to be a partner. At Dyson, where she was most recently General Counsel of the Americas, Katherine was responsible for managing legal risk and delivering all legal services necessary to support Dyson’s business in the region. This includes navigating the litigation risks from employment to IP to regulatory to product as well as leading the cross-functional Covid working group, which designed and executed a plan to safely reopen dozens of facilities across the Americas.

As Coinbase continues to build the platforms and services that investors expect and deserve, we’re committed to bringing in the best leadership possible to guide our vision. We strongly believe that it’s only with the right combination of technology and people that we will achieve our mission.