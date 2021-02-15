in featured, US Law

Trump’s Historic Repudiation – Despite No Conviction

195 Views

LinkedInPinterestReddit

From Bloomberg.com – Seven Republicans joined every Senate Democrat to convict Donald Trump at his second impeachment trial. That fell 10 votes short of the two-thirds required. But even if 57-43 was not be enough for a conviction, it was a strong bipartisan repudiation.

After all, the main thrust of Trump’s defense was not to defend him on the facts, but to argue that a post-presidency conviction was unconstitutional. And while some Republican senators voted against removing him based on that argument, they did not object to the case on its merits.

Source: Bloomberg

ImpeachmentTrump

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What is LegalTech?

What IS LegalTech Anyway? And What Is Happening For LegalTech2021 After The Pandemic?
Martin Dillon

Collaboration of Barristers Helps Self-Litigants With New Book