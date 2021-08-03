UK Law Firm Lodders Launches Biggest Ever Law Recruitment Drive

Lodders has unveiled plans for its biggest-ever recruitment drive in its 230-year history, to grow its workforce by more than 25 percent to take its total staff number across its regional office network to 200 people.

Managing partner Paul Mourton (pictured) says growing the team is central to Lodders’ ongoing expansion plans across the region:

“The firm is in a really strong place. We have had an incredible 12 months, despite the challenges of Covid, with record-breaking revenue growth, new clients across the board, and some of the firm’s most high-profile, high-value instructions that have seen our teams working with many of the UK’s major players in their industries and sectors,” he says.

“To maintain this momentum, we are creating new roles. The firm needs to recruit at least 40 new people across our regional network by the end of 2022.

“Now is the perfect time to build on the firm’s strong position and implement the next phase in our strategic plan, which will be the springboard for more growth and success.

“As a progressive firm, we will continue to be agile and adapt. This is a rare opportunity for ambitious people to be part of an exciting, thriving business and join one of the best and fastest-growing law firms in the region.”

Paul explains that Lodders has also implemented a significant programme of rewards for its current 160-staff: “The firm is committed to looking after its fantastic people. To recognise them for their commitment and hard work, particularly during the last 18 months, we have made pay rises across the firm, and every member of staff has received a 5% bonus. Shortly, we will also announce a raft of promotions across the board.

Embracing change

“To utilise and maximise our learnings from the last 18 months, we have created a People’s Charter that represents Lodders’ commitment to its clients and staff,” he says. “This includes guidance on best practice, which is centred on the many positive, new ways we are working, in order to maintain and maximise collaboration, support the firm, and its team and talent strategies.

“Lodders is embracing the changes to the legal services landscape brought about by the pandemic: We have developed a suite of new initiatives and financial rewards for every member of staff, and a redefined focus on our unique and sector-leading specialisms,” Paul adds.

“We know our clients often have to be many things at once – business owner, parent, entrepreneur, carer of elderly relatives and vulnerable dependents, charitable trustee, landowner, or guardian of a family business. This is why the firm has such a comprehensive range of sector-specific legal teams with some of the country’s best legal specialists in their field.”