UK Law – Reed Smith Hires Two Senior Lawyers For London Financial Industry Group

LONDON – Powered by LawFuel – Reed Smith announced today that Paulette Mastin and Paul Regan have joined its Financial Industry Group in London, bringing to the firm two highly regarded corporate trust lawyers and strengthening the firm’s market leading group representing global corporate trustees, service providers, and financial intermediaries. Mastin joins Reed Smith as a partner and Regan joins as counsel.

Renowned for her counsel on complex trustee matters, Mastin advises bank and independent corporate trustees, agents and companies on a wide variety of capital market transactions, including medium-term notes, equity linked and regulatory capital issues, loan participation notes, high yield bonds, covered bonds, whole business, commercial and residential mortgage-backed securitizations; project bonds and collateralized debt obligations. Additionally, she provides counsel on other forms of structured finance products including secured lending transactions, public-private partnerships / private finance initiatives and renewable deals, and Islamic finance.

Mastin also represents corporate trustees and issuers on post-issue matters, ranging from advising trustees on the exercise of their powers and discretions (including modifications, waivers and substitutions) to advising when an issuer goes into default or goes through a corporate or debt restructuring, which may involve bondholder meetings, consent solicitations, tender offers or exchange offers.

Outside of her practice, Mastin is widely known as an advocate for diversity and representation in the legal profession in the United Kingdom. She currently serves as chair of the Black Solicitors Network (BSN) in England and Wales, editor-in-chief of BSN’s Diversity League Table/Study, and chair and host of the UK Diversity Legal Awards. Furthermore, Mastin has been recognized as a Champion and Executive Sponsor by Business in the Community’s Race for Opportunity Awards; as an Outstanding Woman in Professional Services at the 11th Precious Awards ceremony; as a recipient of the Woman in Law Award at the Women4Africa Awards; and by Brummell Magazine as a City Leader Top 30 Inspirational Women.

