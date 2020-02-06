Powering Lawyers
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Nam sodales fermentum gravida. Vivamus elementum massa neque, sed fringilla mi malesuada aliquet. Vivamus pharetra ultricies dolor ut consectetur. Nunc quis dolor sed arcu sodales varius. Quisque auctor at elit aliquam convallis. Mauris sodales congue massa, vitae accumsan dolor efficitur in. Suspendisse volutpat, ipsum a aliquet venenatis, arcu ipsum dictum odio, quis interdum libero ex vitae mi. Nunc laoreet massa quis accumsan auctor. Fusce nisl tortor, fringilla a auctor nec, dignissim ut libero. Suspendisse potenti. In hac habitasse platea dictumst. Duis eget magna non dui dictum iaculis cursus a augue. In a tincidunt ligula, quis blandit diam.
Pellentesque fermentum erat a dolor porttitor tempor. Aenean eu porta lorem. Sed ullamcorper gravida sapien vulputate pellentesque. Duis quis commodo sem. Integer eros purus, tincidunt sed sagittis quis, dignissim et tortor. Nunc vitae massa tempor, finibus lectus ac, scelerisque diam.
Jillian Scott, Esq. is the managing partner of Markowitz & Mellencamp, P.C., established in 1983. Jillian has been accredited by the American Bar Association. As a leading lawyer in the firm, Jillian uses her experience and personal relationships to get results for all M&M’s clients. She is a talented and hard working attorney who never stops trying to bring another win for her clients.
Andrew holds a Certified Elder Law Attorney (CELA) degree, and has over 18 years of experience as a prosecutor in New York State. Andrew has personally handled quite a few high-profile cases, both as prosecutor as well as a defense lawyer. He has represented over 100 New York firms in various litigations, an has only lost once, throughout his entire career. It wasn’t his fault, the guy was clearly guilty.
Robert might look like a sweet old man, but when he puts on the famous litigation suit, he becomes a cunning lion. You really want a guy like Robert on your team. Finding loop holes and loose ends is what has made Robert famous in the New York district and beyond as one of the shrudest, most highly skilled lawyer in the business. Don’t miss his closing arguments, they have never failed.