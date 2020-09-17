Virtual Payroll Boot Camp: Gain Crucial Insights into 5 Key Areas of Wage & Hour Law

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2020 –Powered by LawFuel — The “6-Hour Virtual Seminar on Payroll Virtual Boot Camp: Wage & Hour” webinar has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
This webinar concentrates on five areas of wage and hour law: paying exempt employees, calculating gross wages under the FLSA, deducting from an employee’s wages, the nuts and bolts of physically paying employees and changing payroll frequencies.
Why you should attend
Join renowned payroll expert Vicki M. Lambert, CPP for this 5 and one-half hour ‘Boot Camp’ format, Wage and Hour Training for Payroll Professionals! By knowing and understanding Wage and Hour requirements, you can help protect your company from what could be a major financial calamity.
This includes not only how to do the basic math of calculating overtime (using the required FLSA method) but what hours must be paid for, what payment methods are legal in which states, how soon to pay an employee after closing out the timecard, and making sure exempt employees are paid on a ‘salary basis’.
Learning objectives
- Gained knowledge of and skills in federal and applicable state wage and hour law as it pertains to payroll preparation
- An understanding of the proper calculation of gross pay
- And understand of the proper calculation of overtime pay
- A sound knowledge of the terminology used by the FLSA as it pertains to calculating overtime and hours worked
- Basic understanding what is considered hours worked
- Gained knowledge of when an employee must be given a lunch and when an employer may dock for meal periods
- Knowledge of the requirements for paying employees including pay frequencies permitted and methods allowed under state laws
- Gained knowledge in paying exempt employees properly
- The basic understanding of what must be included on a paystub
- A basic understanding of what is required when changing a payroll frequency
Who Should Attend:
- Payroll Executives/Managers/Administrators/Professionals/Practitioners/Entry Level Personnel
- Human Resources Executives/Managers/Administrators
- Accounting Personnel
- Business Owners/Executive Officers/Operations and Departmental Managers
- Lawmakers
- Attorneys/Legal Professionals
- Any individual or entity that must deal with the complexities and requirements of Payroll compliance issues
Key Topics Covered:
Hour One: Paying Exempt Employees
- What is exempt-exactly?
- What are the categories of exempt employees?
- What is the salary level test-beginning in 2020?
- What is salary basis?
- When you can and when you cannot dock the pay of an exempt employee
Hour Two: Wage and Hour Compliance-Its Overtime and Much More!
- Federal minimum wage
- state minimum wage
- credits against minimum wage
- Youth minimum wage (training wage)
- Board and lodging credits
- Defining the legal work week and workday
- What is considered hours worked and how do they affect overtime
- What is regular rate of pay? Do new 2020 DOL regulations change this definition?
- How is overtime calculated under the FLSA
- Posting requirements
- Meal and rest periods
- Where do the states stand?
Hour Three: Deducting from an Employee’s Paycheck
- Taxes-which are mandatory, which are a courtesy, and which ones the employee controls
- Child support-the limits but not beyond
- Tax levies-federal and state
- Creditor garnishments-how many can you honor and how often
- Voluntary wage assignments for “payday loans”-when are they required to be honored
- Handling fringe benefits such as health insurance or group term life
- Uniforms-when the employer pays for it and when the employee furnishes it
- Meals-when they become part of the employee’s wages
- Lodging-when it is part of the employee’s wages and when is it a perk
- Shortages-the employee came up short so they have to cover that right?
- Breakage-you broke it so you have to pay for it, legal or not
- Overpayments-the employee was overpaid so you can just take the money back or can you?
- Advanced vacation pay-the employee knows the vacation hours were advanced so we can take them back when the employee quits can’t we?
Hour Four: The Nuts and Bolts of Physically Paying an Employee
- Required payroll notices to new hires
- Frequency of wage payments
- Paystub regulations
- Lag time between closing the payroll and distributing the check
- Pay date rules
- Payment methods permitted by state including cash, check, direct deposit and paycards
- Statements and payday notices
- Paying terminated employees
- Paying out accrued vacation
Hour Five: Changing Payroll Frequencies
- Understanding the need for the change
- The choices available
- Compliance issues involved
- The change’s impact on payroll
- The change’s impact on employees
- The change’s impact on systems and procedures
- Key communication factors to include at all stages of the change
- Formulating the plan to implement the change
- Testing the change before implementation
- Implementation and the outcome
