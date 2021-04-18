Wakefields Adds New Lawyers to Team

Amy Webster

Amy Webster (Senior Associate) joined the Wakefields Lawyers Team in 2019, specialising in employment law, commercial law, and general dispute resolution. Amy has worked in-house for one of New Zealand’s largest government departments and has experience dealing with a wide range of commercial matters, with a particular interest in e-commerce and privacy law.

Lisa Kiteley

Lisa Kiteley (Associate) joined the Wakefields Lawyers team in 2016, specialising in commercial property, high net worth residential property, and property finance transactions. Before emigrating from the UK, Lisa worked for a top tier London firm. Lisa has acted for a wide variety of domestic and international clients, from property developers of all sizes to private banks and offshore lenders.

Her commercial property experience includes the sale and purchase of commercial properties for investors and occupiers, as well as development acquisition and resale, and property management.

Merlaina Donald

Merlaina Donald (Associate) joined the Wakefields Lawyers team in 2018, with a particular interest in immigration law. As one of the region’s experts; Merlaina is able to assist visitors, students, workers and residents at any stage of the immigration journey. Merlaina has co-presented seminars to immigration practitioners and is a member of the New Zealand Association for Migration and Investment.



Merlaina also has experience on a variety of private client and corporate matters, including residential and commercial property, leasing, relationship property, employment matters, residential care, succession planning and dispute resolution.