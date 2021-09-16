What Are Best Law Schools in Australia?

The shifting sands of law school rankings

The list of the best law schools is always an area of both interest and contention. LawyersWeekly’s Protege podcast has provided a list of the best law schools, with top place going to the University of Melbourne.

The report notes that the University of Melbourne has dropped in the law school rankings by two places on the worldwide rankings, but it remains atop the pile locally.

Moving up one place in the Australian rankings is the Australian National University, followed by The University of Queensland and Monash University.

“While some of Australia’s major universities enjoyed either an increased or similar ranking from previous years, the University of Sydney slipped from second place to fifth.”

Commenting on this year’s ranking, Times Higher Education (THE) said that universities who published in medical sciences relating to COVID-19 have seen a significant boost in their citation impact. This is the first year that universities research on the virus has had such an impact on the overall rankings.

The Top 10 Australian Law Schools

The top 10 Australian universities based on their law rankings are:

University of Melbourne (33rd worldwide). In 2020: 1st and 31st. Australian National University (equal 54th worldwide). In 2020: 3rd and 59th worldwide. The University of Queensland (equal 54th worldwide). In 2020: 4th and equal 62nd. Monash University (57th worldwide). In 2020: 5th and equal 64th. University of Sydney (equal 58th worldwide). In 2020: 2nd and 51st. UNSW Sydney (70th worldwide). In 2020: 6th and 67th. University of Adelaide (111th worldwide). In 2020: 7th and equal 118th. The University of Western Australia (equal 132nd worldwide). In 2020: 8th and 139th. University of Technology Sydney (equal 143rd worldwide). In 2020: 9th and equal 160th. University of Canberra (equal 170th worldwide). In 2020: 10th and 184th.

University of Queensland, which jumped eight positions from last years’ overall ranking and once in Australia’s top 10 for law, said the result was exceptional given the intensely competitive higher education environment and pressures of COVID-19.

“To enhance our standing on a global stage is exciting and reflects the commitment of our exceptional academic, research and professional staff,” University of Queensland’s vice-chancellor and president Professor Deborah Terry said.

