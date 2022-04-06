What Does Entitled to Medicare Part A Mean?

Medicare offers health insurance for people 65 or older and, in some cases, younger people that suffer from various disabilities or diseases. Medicare Part A means that you have health insurance that can cover your hospital expenses.

People entitled to Medicare Part A health insurance are 65 years or older or suffer from disabilities/diseases. U.S. citizens who enroll in the Medicare plan have to pay monthly taxes for at least ten years to enjoy this plan; however, if their spouse worked and paid Medicare taxes for ten years, they can also benefit from Medicare Part A.

Anyone entitled to monthly Social Security or Railroad Retirement Board (RRB) benefits and suffers disabilities is automatically entitled to Part A after receiving disability benefits for around 24 months. To benefit from this plan, you have to be a U.S. citizen and live in one of its territories.

What You Need to Know About Medicare Part A

In the world of Medicare, Part A can help you cover your inpatient care in hospitals and critical access hospitals. Some skilled nursing facilities are also covered, except for custodial or long-term care forms.

Part A can help you cover hospice care and even a couple of home health care if you meet the conditions mentioned earlier. The good news is that most people don’t have to pay a monthly fee (known as a premium) to receive their Part A benefits.

This only applies if they already paid Medicare taxes while working or a spouse has paid them. In some cases, people that didn’t enroll in the Part A plan and thus haven’t paid these taxes can still benefit from Part A if they are 65 years or older and buy the Part A plan.

You need to call Social Security or contact your local office for more information about buying this plan. In the case of people receiving benefits from their Railroad Retirement Board, call your local RRB office to learn more about Part A benefits and eligibility.

What Doesn’t Medicare Part A Cover?

The Medicare Part A plan might not fully cover all your health care bills in a hospital. You might have to pay a deductible. After this, your Medicare plan will cover 100% of your expenses for up to 60 days in the hospital and around 20 days in a skilled nursing facility.

After this period, if you still need additional care in these facilities, you will have to pay a flat amount up to the maximum number of covered days. Part A can cover up to 90 in a hospital and 100 days in a skilled nursing facility.

Medicare can also cover 60 lifetime reserve days. These lifetime reserve days are counted when you have stayed in a hospital for more than 90 days in a row.

You need to contact your local health provider to check if your Part A plan covers a certain medical service. Part A may not cover the following items:

Cosmetic surgeries

Dentures

Acupuncture

Custodial Care

Routine foot care

Most dental care

Eye examinations

Hearing aids and related examinations

Though Part A will cover your hospital expenses, Medicare Part B is the one that covers the doctor visits, supplies, and medical services. In most cases, emergency room visits are covered by Part A if you are admitted to a hospital.

Can You Cancel Your Medicare Part A Plan?

Some people may choose to cancel their Part A Medicare plan. In this situation, individuals must fill out CMS form 1763, known as the Request for Termination of Premium Hospital and Medical Insurance form.

After filling out CMS 1763, you need to email it directly to your Social Security Administration office. If you opt-out of the Part A plan after the age of 65, you will need to pay back all the money received from Social Security and Medicare benefits paid on your behalf. To enroll back in the Part A plan, you need to call 1-800-772-1213 or visit your local Social Security Administration office.

Final Words

Everyone can benefit from Medicare and Medicaid plans. Depending on your situation, you can save a lot of money for emergencies or drastically reduce your costs while undergoing treatment or recovery.

You should contact a Professional Arizona Insurance company to discuss your Medicare plans and situation to receive the best results. Learn more about Part A and Part B and other services that might help you out.

Source: Medicare Insurance Arizona

About Medicare Insurance Arizona: Insurance Professionals of Arizona has been in business since 2008, with over 47 years of combined industry experience. We are committed to providing superior customer service and education. We look forward to helping you succeed with your health care choices.