“Extraordinary growth” See Meredith Connell Move

Meredith Connell have well and truly overcome the tough times when the Auckland Crown warrant was split in two, quoting “extraordinary growth” that has seen the firm’s 240 staff moving to new premises next year.

The NZ Herald quoted Meredith Connell Chief Executive Kylie Mooney saying the growth over the past four years has been such that the current premises at the BDO Centre, launched with great fanfare at the time, has “seen the whole firm take a complete lift.”

The previous premises had $5 million spent on the fitout and included some novel features, including a glass roof atrium and natural timber features but were a short distance from the CBD, whereas the new premises would be close to the District Court in Albert Street

“I thought (there) would be a bit of a honeymoon period. But it’s continued and we’ve grown our staff numbers 22 per cent over four years,” she said.

Mooney (pictured, left) attributed the firm’s growth to both “steady” Crown prosecution work (“sadly, increasing in Auckland”) and a growth in commercial and civil litigation.

She told the Herald the firm had some very exciting ideas and had engaged BVN architects to design the new fitout which will double the firm’s footprint from 3200 square meters to 5500 square meters.

