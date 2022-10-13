White & Case Elect 46 New Partners

Global law firm White & Case LLP today announced the promotion of 46 lawyers around the world to its partnership. The promotions are effective on January 1, 2023, and represent ten of the Firm’s global practices across 15 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

“Addressing our clients’ long-term needs requires a commitment to grow and maintain a highly skilled, diverse team of partners who are leaders in their fields,” said White & Case Chair Hugh Verrier. “Collectively, our 2023 class represents the best of White & Case, and I’m delighted to welcome them into our global partnership.”

Listed in alphabetical order, our new partners are: