White & Case Elect 46 New Partners

Global law firm White & Case LLP today announced the promotion of 46 lawyers around the world to its partnership. The promotions are effective on January 1, 2023, and represent ten of the Firm’s global practices across 15 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.
“Addressing our clients’ long-term needs requires a commitment to grow and maintain a highly skilled, diverse team of partners who are leaders in their fields,” said White & Case Chair Hugh Verrier. “Collectively, our 2023 class represents the best of White & Case, and I’m delighted to welcome them into our global partnership.”
Listed in alphabetical order, our new partners are:
- Sonia Abdul-Rahman, named a partner in our Mergers & Acquisitions practice. Based in Dubai, Sonia has experience with a range of transactions including mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures and restructurings across the Middle East.
- Shino Asayama, named a partner in our Mergers & Acquisitions practice. Based in Tokyo, Shino advises on private and public corporate matters with an emphasis on M&A. She also has experience in data protection, foreign direct investment (FDI) and shareholder activism in Japan.
- Evelyn Balassiano, named a partner in our Project Development and Finance practice. Based in New York, Evelyn advises sponsors and financiers on the development, financing and acquisition of infrastructure projects, with a focus on public-private partnerships in the US and Brazil.
- Michael Bark-Jones, named a partner in our Debt Finance practice. Based in Stockholm, Michael advises on a wide variety of capital markets and debt finance transactions, including financial restructurings, with a focus on investment-grade and high-yield offerings across the Nordics.
- Mohammed Bashir, named a partner in our Mergers & Acquisitions practice. Based in Riyadh, Mohammed focuses on public policy, regulatory affairs and investment law. He also has experience advising on foreign direct investment, government and regulatory affairs, and multijurisdictional issues.
- Elizaveta Bazarova, named a partner in our Project Development and Finance practice. Based in London, Elizaveta specializes in infrastructure acquisition financings and refinancings, advising both infrastructure sponsors and finance providers.
- Stephen Carlton, named a partner in our Project Development and Finance practice. Based in Melbourne, Stephen advises on energy and infrastructure-related M&A, with a focus on renewables, mining & metals and public-private partnership (PPP) projects. He also has experience advising on cross-border transactions, complex joint ventures and corporate governance.
- Jacqueline Chung, named a partner in our Commercial Litigation practice. Based in New York, Jacqueline focuses on complex multijurisdictional disputes. She has experience representing clients from a number of industries, including financial services and the energy sector.
- Hilary Cure, named a partner in our Project Development and Finance practice. Based in Melbourne, Hilary advises government and private sector clients on infrastructure and renewables transactions that cover the entire life cycle of infrastructure projects, including development, operations, financing and disputes.
- Carlos Daroca, named a partner in our Mergers & Acquisitions practice. Based in Madrid, Carlos advises investment funds and trade buyers on acquisitions, divestments and a variety of corporate transactions. He also has experience with real estate, infrastructure and energy matters.
- Kristen DiLemmo, named a partner in our Mergers & Acquisitions practice. Based in London, Kristen advises banks, investment firms, asset managers and technology companies on a range of financial services regulatory matters. She has experience with both UK and EU regulation, including Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II (MiFID II), Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (AIFMD) and European Market Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR).
- Laura Garr, named a partner in our Commercial Litigation practice. Based in New York, Laura represents clients in federal and state court litigation with a focus on complex civil litigation and bankruptcy proceedings. She also has experience in cross-border contract and business disputes, and in complex estate-related litigation.
- Jeff Gilson, named a partner in our Mergers & Acquisitions practice. Based in Chicago, Jeff advises private equity funds, their portfolio companies, and public companies on the structuring and negotiation of complex business transactions, including mergers, acquisitions, divestitures and restructurings.
- Isaac Glassman, named a partner in our Commercial Litigation practice. Based in New York, Isaac focuses on complex litigation in federal and state courts, often with international elements. He has experience litigating and advising both individual clients and large corporations in a variety of industries, including pharmaceutical, energy and financial services.
- Yixin Gong, named a partner in our Mergers & Acquisitions practice. Based in Silicon Valley, Yixin advises on IP and technology-related transactions, particularly in connection with strategic collaborations, co-development arrangements, and patent and technology licensing agreements.
- Henry Huang, named a partner in our Intellectual Property practice. Based in Silicon Valley, Henry focuses on intellectual property litigation involving patents and trade secrets across a variety of technologies. He has experience with federal litigation, including oral arguments before district courts, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) and the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.
- Petr Hudec, named a partner in our Capital Markets practice. Based in Prague, Petr advises issuers and investment banks on equity and debt capital markets transactions, ranging from IPOs, secondary offerings and takeovers to investment-grade, high-yield, covered bonds and regulatory capital transactions.
- Karen Katri, named a partner in our Capital Markets practice. Based in Miami, Karen advises clients on complex cross-border corporate finance transactions, including the representation of issuers and underwriters in equity and debt capital markets offerings originating primarily in Latin America.
- Nicolle Kownacki, named a partner in our International Arbitration practice. Based in Washington, DC, Nicolle represents clients in complex international disputes, with a focus on the enforcement of foreign arbitral awards and sovereign-related litigation in US courts.
- Oona Lilja, named a partner in our Debt Finance practice. Based in Helsinki, Oona advises clients on a wide range of domestic and cross-border financing transactions, including acquisition finance, project finance, real estate finance and general bank lending for Nordic and international financial and corporate clients.
- Matthew Linder, named a partner in our Financial Restructuring and Insolvency practice. Based in Chicago, Matthew advises on complex business reorganizations, including traditional, prearranged and pre-packaged chapter 11 cases, mass-tort bankruptcy proceedings and out-of-court restructurings.
- Karim Mariey, has been named a partner in our International Arbitration practice. Based in London, Karim advises owners and contractors on disputes arising from large-scale construction and infrastructure projects, with a focus on the MENA region. Karim has worked with clients on arbitration, litigation and adjudication proceedings.
- Stefan Mrozinski, named a partner in our Mergers & Acquisitions practice. Based in Dubai, Stefan advises on complex MENA regulatory compliance matters, and cross-border M&A and joint venture transactions, with a focus on financial institutions and the tech sector.
- Tamer Nagy, named a partner in our Antitrust practice. Based in Washington, DC, Tamer guides clients through merger control clearance for cross-border M&A transactions, and advises on antitrust investigations and compliance matters around the world, including in the Middle East and the US.
- Yan Ng, named a partner in our Project Development and Finance practice. Based in New York, Yan focuses on a variety of project finance transactions, notably across the power, oil & gas and infrastructure sectors. He has experience advising on transactions throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific.
- Jenni Nygard, named a partner in our Capital Markets practice. Based in Helsinki, Jenni focuses on equity and debt capital market transactions, including rights offerings, initial public offerings, equity-linked and debt offerings, and tender offers. She works with publicly traded companies, corporate and investment banking clients, and private equity sponsors on Finnish corporate and securities laws.
- Aleksandra Oziemska, named a partner in our White Collar practice. Based in Warsaw, Aleksandra focuses on precedential civil litigation and providing regulatory advice for technology clients. She also has experience advising on a variety of white collar matters including corporate compliance, government and internal investigations and criminal litigation.
- Helen Pantelides, named a partner in our Mergers & Acquisitions practice. Based in London, Helen advises emerging growth companies and investors on venture capital, growth equity financings and M&A transactions, primarily in the technology and life sciences sectors.
- Suzanne Perry, named a partner in our Project Development and Finance practice. Based in Washington, DC, Suzanne advises clients on cross-border project finance, corporate finance and securities transactions, with a focus on emerging markets energy and infrastructure finance.
- Tom Pound, named a partner in our Mergers & Acquisitions practice. Based in London, Tom advises on a broad range of corporate transactions, including M&A, private equity transactions, disposals, joint ventures, corporate finance and equity capital markets.
- Erin Rosenberg, named a partner in our Financial Restructuring and Insolvency practice. Based in Chicago, Erin represents debtors, creditors, committees and other parties of interest in bankruptcy proceedings. She also has experience in commercial litigation and appellate matters.
- Juan Ruenes Rosales, named a partner in our Project Development and Finance practice. Based in Mexico City, Juan advises clients on project development and financing in Mexico and throughout Latin America.
- Estefania San Juan, named a partner in our International Arbitration practice. Based in Miami, Estefania focuses on international disputes involving sovereign states and Latin America. She handles international arbitration and advises clients in a variety of sectors, including energy, mining, air transportation and technology.
- Lisa Seifman, named a partner in our Mergers & Acquisitions practice. Based in London, Lisa focuses on complex cross-border real estate financings, including investment acquisitions and disposals, development financing, non-performing loan (NPL) portfolio purchases and “loan on loan” financings.
- Tzi-Yang Seow, named a partner in our Mergers & Acquisitions practice. Based in Hong Kong, Tzi-Yang advises private equity and venture funds, family offices and multinational corporates on competitive and proprietary buyouts and divestures, public company M&A, growth investments and joint ventures across the Asia-Pacific region, particularly in China and Southeast Asia.
- Julia Sitter, named a partner in our Mergers & Acquisitions practice. Based in Frankfurt, Julia focuses on cross-border and domestic corporate reorganizations and has experience with the ESG-related fields of supply chain due diligence and transparency register.
- Jennifer Stolp, named a partner in our Project Development and Finance practice. Based in Johannesburg, Jennifer advises sponsors and lenders on infrastructure, energy and project finance matters.
- Sebastian Stuetze, named a partner in our Mergers & Acquisitions practice. Based in Frankfurt, Sebastian focuses on employment law-related aspects of strategic and private equity M&A. He advises clients on changes in the management of involved companies, the implementation of employee incentive and participation schemes, and post-M&A restructuring measures.
- Will Summers, named a partner in our Mergers & Acquisitions practice. Based in London, Will advises private equity firms and other financial sponsors on a range of complex cross-border acquisitions, divestitures, co-investments, joint ventures, minority and growth capital investments, carve-outs and corporate restructurings.
- Eva Svobodova, named a partner in our Capital Markets practice. Based in Prague, Eva focuses on capital markets transactions, including equity and debt offerings, and advises clients on a wide range of regulatory matters.
- Adam Tahsin, named a partner in our International Arbitration practice. Based in London, Adam represents clients in international arbitration proceedings, with a focus on commercial disputes in the infrastructure and construction sectors, primarily in the Asia-Pacific region.
- Sonica Tolani, named a partner in our Mergers & Acquisitions practice. Based in London, Sonica advises on a variety of M&A transactions involving public companies in the UK, including public M&A, equity capital market transactions and listed company advisory and corporate governance matters.
- James Turner, named a partner in our Mergers & Acquisitions practice. Based in London, James advises on complex, cross-border M&A transactions for financial sponsors and portfolio companies, as well as advising portfolio companies on their capital structures and consortium arrangements.
- William Watson, named a partner in our Debt Finance practice. Based in Dubai, William focuses on complex, multijurisdictional corporate finance transactions, including leveraged and structured financings and restructurings.
- Jakub Wolkowicz, named a partner in our International Arbitration practice. Based in Warsaw, Jakub specializes in complex, multijurisdictional disputes, including international arbitration, litigation, adjudication and mediation. He focuses on major international projects in industries that include infrastructure, energy, oil & gas and power.
- Ilan Wong, named a partner in our Mergers & Acquisitions practice. Based in Hong Kong, Ilan advises sponsors and institutional investors on fund formations and fund investments across a range of sectors and industries, including private equity, venture capital, real estate, infrastructure, credit and digital assets, co-investments and fund secondaries transactions.