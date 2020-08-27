Wilson Sonsini – The 2020 Entrepreneur Report

Wilson Sonsini – This edition of The Entrepreneurs Report offers an analysis of venture financing transactions and bridge loans in which the firm was involved during Q2 2020.

This issue also includes an interview that Stacy Kim recently conducted with Benedict Evans, a London-based independent analyst and venture partner at both Mosaic Ventures and Entrepreneur First.

An Interview with Benedict Evans Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

partner Stacy Kim recently had a conversation with Benedict Evans, a

London-based independent analyst and a venture partner at Mosaic Ventures and Entrepreneur First. Benedict has spent 20 years analyzing the mobile, digital media, and technology industries, and has worked in equity research, strategy, consulting, and venture capital. Below is a selection of highlights from their discussion.



Click here to read the report