5  Legal Transcription Companies Your Law Firm Should Consider Using

Lawyers who work for large firms work 66 hours per week on average. Those who work for smaller firms have fewer working hours per week but it’s still above 40 hours. In other words, lawyers are very busy and the same thing goes for anyone who works in the legal industry. Everyone has their hands full with something which is why law firms rely on service providers to handle some tasks.
One of those services which legal professionals need is legal transcription. Legal transcription refers to the process of crafting legal documents based on an audio or video file. The transcriptionist will listen to the file and type down everything that is said in a format admissible in court.
Outsourcing transcription is one of the best solutions a law firm can do to increase their cost-effectiveness. It removes the burden of transcribing from lawyers and lets them focus on building their case, which in turn helps law firms save valuable time and money. Outsourcing also means that the transcription will be handled by seasoned professionals, guaranteeing the quality of the transcription.
Picking a Legal Transcription Company
Contents
There is no lack of legal transcription services that you can choose from today. In fact, there are so many of them that the problem now is sifting through all the options. Ideally, you should find a high quality transcription services provider that can handle all kinds of transcription as well as handling different file formats and sensitive data. There are many of them.
The following are some of the more common transcription types:
- Hearings
- Interviews
- Client tapes
- Depositions
- Interrogations
- Correspondence
- Conference calls
- Court proceedings
- Fire investigation reports
The transcription service that you pick should have the years of experience and knowledge to handle all these types of transcription, along with the necessary knowledge of legal terminology. Aside from the experience of the service provider, you also need to look at the accuracy rate of their work, which is a key attribute of professional legal transcription services.
The accuracy rate can be a bit misleading. You might see service providers saying they have 97% accuracy for the transcription. That might seem impressive but the more you think about it, the less impressive it becomes.
A 97% accuracy rate means that for a 1,000-word document there will be 30 errors in the transcription.
Unfortunately, a single error there can have serious consequences. For example, there was a case in 2011 when an innocent man spent a year in jail because of a simple transcription error. Obviously, that is an extreme example, but the need for using legal transcriptionists who are accurate and have knowledge in the legal field, able to provide the most accurate transcription is also obvious.
Translation services come in many forms and there are specialist services (medical transcription services, for instance) and many top level services provide human transcribers and use the latest technology to handle digital files, audio formats and other formats.
So, you need to be careful when choosing the transcription services that you will work with because the consequences can be very serious.
The Best Legal Transcription Companies You Can Work With
Going through all the available options online might be a daunting task if your are looking for both accurate legal transcription at an affordable price and maybe also with a personal touch that can help you with the transcription process.
You need to ensure you have qualified transcriptionists and those who not only provide a high-quality transcription service of superior quality, but also act for legal firms, law enforcement agencies, insurance companies and others while providing a fast turnaround time and the highest degree of accuracy.
These are top requirements certainly, but you should aim for nothing less with any translation service.
To help save you some time, here are some of the legal transcription services that you can work with.
GoTranscript
GoTranscript is one of the largest transcription companies in the world. Founded in 2005 in Ireland, the company has managed to expand and become a leader in the industry. The company not only provides transcription but translation and captioning as well.
As you might have guessed, GoTranscript provides other types of transcription other than legal transcription. The company claims to deliver a 99+% accuracy rate for their transcriptions.
LexTranscribe
If you are looking for a company that is solely focused on legal transcription, then LexTranscribe should be one of your top choices. LexTranscribe is on its way to becoming a leading legal transcription company in the United States today, offering world-class service.
They offer transcription services to law firms, legal institutions, and businesses. They also provide services to all U.S. states and other countries. They have a streamlined online process that helps their clients to save money and time. LexTranscribe also has 24/7 customer service and a one-year service guarantee for all their projects. The company also issues an accuracy certificate.
Rev
Rev claims to be the number one speech-to-text service in the world. The company delivers automated transcription which is one of the reasons why it can guarantee fast results. With over 750,000 users, their service is really tried although automated transcription might not be the best option in some cases.
Way With Words
Established in 2002, Way With Words is a leading audio-to-text service provider. The main advantage of this service provider is they rely on highly experienced transcriptionists from all over the world. They also have extensive experience in the industry, which is why they have a lot of loyal clients from all over the world whom they work with on a regular basis.
Voxtab
Voxtab is one of the most cost-effective transcription service providers available on the internet. They have a per-minute service package which is what many clients are looking for. Voxtab also has very extensive experience and is a trusted name in the industry. Another advantage of Voxtab over its competitors is that it offers transcription services in over 20 languages.
These are five of your options when you need a legal transcription service provider if you are looking for a high quality transcription service with ‘gold standard’ levels of accuracy and service.
These legal transcription services have proven themselves in the industry and have numerous clients to prove their reliability. You don’t have to limit yourself to these options, but this list should help you narrow down your search.
Author:
Christian Santos works in the area of international language services and is an expert of legal and other translation services. He may be contacted at [email protected]