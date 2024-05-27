Boies Schiller Flexner Add Litigation Trio From Schook Hardy

Boies Schiller Flexner LLP announced today that Ryan Dykal, Jordan Bergsten, and Mark Schafer have joined the firm as partners in its Washington, D.C. office. The move bolsters Boies Schiller’s intellectual property practice and significantly expands its patent litigation capabilities, particularly within the tech sector.
“Boies Schiller is the gold standard among law firms that routinely go to trial on the most challenging disputes in the world,” Ryan said. “I am thrilled to be joining with my friends and colleagues, Jordan and Mark, so we can build upon the firm’s existing IP and technology practices together. We’re excited to collaborate with the exceptional litigators at Boies Schiller as we look to expand our contingency work while maintaining our robust defense practice.”
The team, which has collaborated for over a decade, boasts extensive trial experience litigating high-tech intellectual property disputes on behalf of both plaintiffs and defendants. All three attorneys work closely with startups as well as Big Tech in competitor litigation, and have litigated patents in telecom, online streaming, semiconductors, medical devices, datacenter, and other crucial technologies that define the Digital Age.
“BSF’s willingness to take on significant cases on both sides of the ‘v’ fits our experience extremely well,” Jordan said. “On a very regular basis, I tell clients, ‘If I was on the other side of the case, this is what I would do.’ It really helps us do a better job when we can anticipate the moves our opposing counsel might take. We also really enjoy being in the trenches on litigation matters, and that’s another reason why BSF is such a great fit.”
Added Mark, “Ryan, Jordan, and I have very complementary skillsets, combining technological knowledge with damages expertise with significant trial experience. My first substantive on-my-feet experience as a litigator was with Jordan and Ryan, and I’m thrilled to continue to work with them and our new colleagues at BSF.”
Ryan, Jordan, and Mark have represented an array of corporate clients, including Sprint/T-Mobile, tech startup TouchStream, enterprise SaaS provider Rimini Street, UPS, and Coca-Cola. The team has secured over $1 billion in recoveries for its plaintiff-side clients and has successfully defended claims worth hundreds of millions of dollars.
“The addition of Ryan, Jordan, and Mark brings significant depth and talent to our patent litigation work,” said Chairman-elect Matthew L. Schwartz. “Their arrival immediately strengthens our IP practice and gives us a core building block for future growth. Combined with other recent hires, they also demonstrate BSF’s deep investment in the technology sector, where we anticipate that clients will continue to need sophisticated lawyers to handle cutting-edge disputes.”
In addition to being affiliated with our Washington, D.C. office, Ryan and Jordan will maintain presences in Kansas City, and Mark will remain active in Denver.