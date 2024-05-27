Slaughter & May Features For 9th Year on Global Empower Role Model Lists

For the ninth consecutive year, lawyers from Slaughter and May feature on the Empower Role Model Lists. The lists are published annually to celebrate executives, advocates and future leaders who are championing positive change for ethnic minorities in business.
This year’s lists include Partners Samay Shah and Gayathri Kamalanathan, who feature on the Empower 100 Executives Role Model List, which showcases individuals that are leading by example and removing barriers on the pathway to success for ethnically diverse employees. Andrew Jolly features on the Advocates Role Models list for using his influence to advocate for inclusion
Elizabeth Obonna and Eniola Oyesanya are recognised for their outstanding contribution to Diversity & Inclusion, and are included on the Empower 100 Future Leaders Role Model List.
We are committed to creating an environment where everyone can feel valued, included and able to be themselves, and the work these individuals do is vital to improving representation across the firm. To support our partner promotion ethnicity targets we have a Race Fairness action plan that aims to increase diversity, support retention and career development and foster inclusion. You can read more about our Race Fairness action plan here.
Managing Partner, Deborah Finkler (pictured) comments: “At Slaughter and May we are committed to cultivating an inclusive culture. I am very proud that, once again, our people have been recognised as role models for their invaluable work and dedication to driving inclusion.”
Founder and CEO, INvolve, Suki Sandhu OBE, says: “All the individuals within these lists are championing inclusion and leveraging their expertise and knowledge to drive impactful initiatives and strategic change within their organisations. It’s vital that people of colour across global organisations can succeed and achieve career success, and these Role Models are essential drivers of change who are smashing barriers to progress.”
Further details along with the full list can be viewed here.