Jacqui Coombe – One Dollar Lawyer is already the top-rating show on Korean TV, but how good is the lawyer drama with a comedic difference?
Perhaps reminiscent in some respects of the comedic and quirky Ali McBeal, the SBS show is a top-performing show that has captivated Korean audiences using both comedy and drama, combined with a humanitarian theme.
In the competitive landscape of Korean television, SBS’s “One Dollar Lawyer” stands out as a top-performing show, captivating audiences with its unique blend of humor and a humanitarian message.
Distributed by Disney+, this legal drama stars Namkoong Min (The Veil, Hot Stove League) and Kim Jieun (Strangers From Hell) as lead characters Cheon Jihun and Baek Mari, forming a dynamic duo whose rocky start evolves into a powerful alliance for justice and success for their clients.
Set in a busy Seoul, “One Dollar Lawyer” doesn’t shy away from addressing serious societal issues, particularly highlighting the stark inequalities faced by the people struggling in the city, just as they do in every major metropolitan area.
The show, with its comedic undertones, brings these themes to light in an engaging and thought-provoking manner reminiscent in some ways of the shows brought to the small screen by David E Kelley, in particular the quirky, funny and dramatic Ally McBeal, about a young attorney with a complex life who joins a prestigious law firm.
The theme of One Dollar Lawyer is different from Ally McBeal’s story, which carried flashbacks and voiceovers as well as fantasy sequences, but its resolution with popular issues and relationships is similar. Namkoong Min plays Cheon Jihun, a successful and clever lawyer known for his sleek Savile Row-style suits and charismatic demeanor.
Cheon’s unorthodox approach to legal fees—he charges only one dollar, after all—has made him a champion for the underprivileged, fighting against the wealthy and powerful to (mostly) ultimate success.
He often finds himself pitted against expensive lawyers representing wealthy clients. Baek Ma-Ri (Kim Ji-Eun), a confident and self-assured prosecutor’s assistant and lawyer at her grandfather’s prestigious firm and provide a dramatic and emotional counterpoint to Cheon’s activities.
The intrigue is added to by the motivation for his ‘one dollar lawyer’ charges – unusual to say the least for a customary high-charging lawyer.
Kim Ji-Eun’s Baek Mari, initially portrayed with a hint of superficiality, undergoes significant character development throughout the series.
Driven by her respected attorney grandfather, she joins forces with Cheon, bringing a fresh dynamic to the show and allowing her character to evolve beyond the typical ‘male vs. female’ tropes that are often seen in dramas of this kind.
“One Dollar Lawyer” promises to be an easily digestible yet engaging drama. With a solid cast, its success and appeal hinges on how it maintains its comedic charm and navigates the pitfalls of K-drama clichés, particularly if a romantic subplot is introduced.
The series features Cheon Ji-Hun (Namkoong Min) in a strikingly stylish perm, charging only 1,000 won (about $1 USD) for his services, despite being one of the most skilled lawyers around.
Overall, “One Dollar Lawyer” is not just a legal drama but a narrative rich in character depth and societal commentary, making it a must-watch for many lawyers and for those who love an entertaining drama with characters and themes that provide an enduring popularity in an increasingly fraught age.
What are your thoughts? Worth a decent thumb’s up?
Author – Jacqui Coombe writes about legal matters including law firm marketing with her last article for LawFuel being ‘Mastering Law Firm SEO’.
