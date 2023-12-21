More Departures at Norton Rose Following Departure of Gerry Pecht

Biglaw firm Norton Rose Fulbright has seen continued leading lawyer departures from the firm as six global leaders have left the firm this year with four departures coming following the exit of the global CEO depart the firm this year, including four since the exit of the former global CEO Gerry Pecht.
Norton Rose is the fifth largest law firm by headcount with around 3500 lawyers.
In November two of the top executives on the firm’s global executive committee announced they would leave by the end of the year and as we recently reported Jane Caskey, who headed the firm’s global risk advisory practice in London, left for Linklaters to lead a team.
Although Norton Rose rearranged its leadership team following the departure of Pecht, the Anglo-American firm with firm eyes on expansion appears to have suffered from the departure of Pecht.
He had spent 43 years at Norton Rose, serving as global head of dispute resolution and litigation, among other leadership roles with the firm, after having been elected in 2020 to a four-year term.
Although he had another year to serve there was no clear explanation for the departure of Pecht.