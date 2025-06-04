June 03, 2025 – Buchalter is pleased to announce that Steven Mroczkowski has joined the Firm as a Shareholder in the Chicago office. He joins as a member of the Firm’s Litigation and Construction Practice Groups.
“We are very pleased to welcome Steve to the firm,” said Adam Bass, President and Chief Executive Officer of Buchalter. “His strong construction litigation background and broad commercial litigation experience enhances our ability to serve our clients in the Midwest and beyond.”
Mroczkowski represents clients across the construction contract chain—including owners, developers, contractors, subcontractors, architects, engineers, lenders, and sureties—on both transactional matters and disputes. He regularly handles litigation in state and federal courts, as well as arbitration and mediation across the country. His practice also includes contract drafting and negotiation, commercial foreclosure and workouts, lease disputes, bankruptcy litigation, and other complex business matters.
“Buchalter’s entrepreneurial environment and full-service platform allow me to expand the legal solutions I can offer my clients,” said Mroczkowski. “It’s a great complement to my approach to client service and practice development.”
“Steve brings a deep understanding of the construction industry and a practical, business-focused approach to litigation,” said Tom Jefson, Office Managing Shareholder in Chicago. “He’s a strong addition to our team and to the services we provide throughout the region.”
Buchalter is a full-service business law firm representing local, regional, national, and international clients in a multitude of practice areas and their subspecialties, among them: Bank and Finance, Corporate, Health Care, Litigation, Insolvency and Financial Law, Intellectual Property, Labor and Employment, Real Estate, and Tax and Estate Planning. Buchalter has approximately 550 attorneys with offices in California, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Oregon, Tennessee, Utah, and Washington. For more information about the firm, visit: buchalter.com.