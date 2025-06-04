Source: Wisehart Wright Trial Lawyers
A very important change was brought about in vehicle registration requirements in July 2020, which eliminated the front license plates on most vehicles. This decision was part of the state’s transportation budget, giving rise to discussions among law enforcement, legislators, and the public.
Since the enforcement of this law, “Does Ohio require a front license plate?” has become a major question many have asked. This blog serves as an answer to said question as well as provides insight to understand the motivation behind this policy shift and what led to these changes is necessary.
Legislative Action and Policy Change
Formalization of House Bill 62 enabled the removal of the front license plate in Ohio’s transportation budget for 2019. The bill was made into a law by Governor Mike DeWine, with it coming into effect on July 1, 2020. For the first time since World War II, the state of Ohio did away with the front plates on passenger vehicles.
We would like to touch briefly on various factors, such as cost savings, technological advancements in vehicles, and alignment with neighboring states’ policies, that influenced the change in the law. The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles estimated a cost cut of over $1 million annually in production and distribution costs.
Technological and Aesthetic Considerations
Automobile design incorporates aerodynamics and advanced technologies such as sensors for collision avoidance and adaptive cruise control in the front bumper area. Car manufacturers and owners have voiced concerns about front license plates interfering with these systems and the vehicle’s aesthetic appeal. The state of Ohio acknowledged these concerns and the advancements in the law mandating front plate removal.
Alignment with Neighboring States
Ohio was among the few states that were required by law to have both front and rear license plates. States like Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Kentucky have done away with the front plate requirement. The change of law in Ohio has helped it conform with the other states and bring consistency across state lines.
Law Enforcement Perspectives
Doing away with the front license plate requirement was received with mixed reactions by law enforcement agencies. The absence of front plates impedes vehicle identification and interferes with the effectiveness of traffic enforcement tools such as license plate readers to find stolen cars, identification for Amber Alerts or Silver Alerts, wanted suspects, and vehicles used in crimes, as per the law enforcement officers. The Grove City Police Department has cited a case where a front license plate helped identify and solve a homicide investigation.
The change in law was implemented, superseding the above concerns and balancing the law enforcement as well as factors such as cost savings and technical compatibility.
Public Response and Implementation
The public reacted positively, generally, and more importantly, the car enthusiasts and vehicle owners who felt that front plates would impede design or technology. Discussions on various platforms have shown that most Ohio residents welcomed the change and have made changes accordingly.
The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles changed its practice by issuing only rear plates to accommodate the new policy for passenger vehicles. The shift in law does not exempt vehicle categories, such as commercial tractors, which are required to have front plates.
Ongoing Discussions and Considerations
The implementation of the policy has led to discussions and continues to be held regarding its implications. Concerns about public safety and effective policing from lawmakers and law enforcement officials advocate for reinstating the front plate requirement. As per the National Sheriff’s Association, 70% of crimes involve motor vehicles. It also makes it easy for criminals to park their cars in a way that makes it difficult for officers to read the plate. Also, school bus drivers would not be able to record the license plate of motorists who pass the school bus with flashing red lights.
On the other hand, those who advocate for the change highlight the benefits, like cost savings and aligning with modern vehicle design, which far outweigh the drawbacks. The debate brings to the fore the difficulties in balancing technological progress, fiscal responsibility, and public safety while making policy decisions.
Conclusion
Eliminating the front license plate requirement reflected a multifactorial decision, such as technological advancements, cost efficiency, and regional policy alignment. Though the change was welcomed and adopted by most, continued discussions on many public platforms regarding its impact on law and order, its implementation, and public safety. With the evolution of vehicle technology and design, policies will continue to change in response to changing needs and viewpoints.