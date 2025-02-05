Buchalter Welcomes New Attorneys to Nashville

4 February 2025 – Buchalter is pleased to announce two additions to the Firm’s Nashville office – Heather Wright joins the firm as a Shareholder and member of the Insurance Law Practice group, and Connor Blair joins as a member of the Litigation practice group. Both attorneys join Buchalter from Bradley, bringing significant litigation and insurance law experience to the Firm’s growing presence in the Southeast.
“We are thrilled to welcome Heather and Connor to our Nashville office,” said Adam Bass, President and Chief Executive Officer of Buchalter. “Heather’s exceptional expertise in litigation and insurance coverage and recovery, combined with Connor’s impressive trial and appellate track record are a great fit for our existing capabilities as we continue to expand nationwide.”
Wright focuses on helping commercial clients identify operational risks and manage them through insurance. She is experienced in maximizing recovery under commercial insurance policies, including property, general liability, professional liability, directors and officers, and cyber liability coverage. She also advises on insurance and indemnity provisions in financing, acquisition, real estate and construction agreements and provides regulatory and compliance guidance to lenders and mortgage servicers, particularly regarding the Flood Disaster Protection Act. Her extensive work has earned her recognition by The Best Lawyers in America and Benchmark Litigation as one of Tennessee’s top litigators.
“I am excited to join Buchalter and be a part of the Firm’s impressive Insurance Law Practice,” said Heather Wright. “The Firm’s commitment to policyholders and entrepreneurial culture aligns perfectly with the representation of my clients while allowing me the opportunity to grow my practice.”
Blair brings extensive trial and appellate experience to Buchalter, having successfully handled cases involving breach of contract, torts, non-compete clauses, intellectual property, and compliance with state and federal laws. He has tried cases to verdict in both state and federal court and briefed matters before the Supreme Court of the United States and multiple U.S. Courts of Appeals. Blair also maintains a robust pro bono practice, assisting individuals in overcoming legal challenges to regain stability and employment, earning recognition on the Capital Pro Bono Honor Roll.
Jason Brooks, Office Managing Shareholder in Nashville, added: “Heather and Connor’s arrival highlights our commitment to building a top-tier team in Nashville. Their backgrounds and skill sets bring even more depth to Buchalter.”
Buchalter is a full-service business law firm representing local, regional, national, and international clients in a multitude of practice areas and their subspecialties, among them: Bank and Finance, Corporate, Health Care, Litigation, Insolvency and Financial Law, Intellectual Property, Labor and Employment, Real Estate, and Tax and Estate Planning. Buchalter has approximately 550 attorneys with offices in California, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Oregon, Tennessee, Utah, and Washington. For more information about the firm, visit: buchalter.com.
