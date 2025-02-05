NZ Law – Anderson Lloyd announces promotions

Anderson Lloyd Promotions
Anderson Lloyd has announced promotions across a range of practice areas within the firm.
Senior Associates:
- Samantha Gardner – Resource Management, Christchurch
- Jessica Higgins – Employment, Dunedin
- Reuben Adams-Cook – Corporate Commercial, Christchurch
- William Fussey – Employment, Christchurch
- Britt Rorrison – Litigation, Dunedin & Queenstown
Associates:
- Rebecca Kindiak – Resource Management, Dunedin
- Luke Gordon – Property and Private Client, Dunedin
- Samuel Deavoll – Employment / Litigation, Christchurch
- Rachel Symon – Employment / Litigation, Christchurch
Senior Solicitors:
- George Leach – Projects, Auckland
- Peter McDonald – Projects, Auckland
- Ffion Muhl – Property and Private Client, Dunedin
- Maria Hayes – Property and Private Client, Christchurch
- Christopher Headey – Litigation, Christchurch
- Kelly Thompson – Employment, Dunedin
- Vinnie Adams – Litigation, Christchurch
- Lorna Sullivan – Banking & Finance, Auckland
We are incredibly proud of their contributions and excited to see their continued achievements in the coming years.