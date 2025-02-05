NZ Law – Anderson Lloyd announces promotions

Anderson Lloyd Promotions

Anderson Lloyd has announced promotions across a range of practice areas within the firm.

Senior Associates: 

  • Samantha Gardner – Resource Management, Christchurch 
  • Jessica Higgins – Employment, Dunedin 
  • Reuben Adams-Cook – Corporate Commercial, Christchurch 
  • William Fussey – Employment, Christchurch 
  • Britt Rorrison – Litigation, Dunedin & Queenstown 

Associates: 

  • Rebecca Kindiak – Resource Management, Dunedin 
  • Luke Gordon – Property and Private Client, Dunedin 
  • Samuel Deavoll – Employment / Litigation, Christchurch 
  • Rachel Symon – Employment / Litigation, Christchurch 

Senior Solicitors: 

  • George Leach – Projects, Auckland 
  • Peter McDonald – Projects, Auckland 
  • Ffion Muhl – Property and Private Client, Dunedin 
  • Maria Hayes – Property and Private Client, Christchurch 
  • Christopher Headey – Litigation, Christchurch 
  • Kelly Thompson – Employment, Dunedin 
  • Vinnie Adams – Litigation, Christchurch 
  • Lorna Sullivan – Banking & Finance, Auckland 

We are incredibly proud of their contributions and excited to see their continued achievements in the coming years.

