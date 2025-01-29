Buchalter Welcomes New IP Shareholder in Arizona

January 28, 2025 – Buchalter is pleased to announce that Jonathon Talcott has joined the Firm as a Shareholder in the Scottsdale, Arizona office and as a member of the Intellectual Property Practice group. Talcott is an accomplished intellectual property counselor, litigator, and trial attorney specializing in high-stakes litigation across patents, trademarks, trade secrets, copyrights, Internet domain names, and other technology-related commercial disputes.
“We are excited to welcome Jon to Buchalter,” said Adam Bass, President and Chief Executive Officer of Buchalter. “Jon’s deep technical background, coupled with extensive intellectual property expertise, will be invaluable to our clients in the rapidly evolving and growing IP space.”
Talcott combines his education in physics and electrical engineering with years of professional experience as an engineer at a large aerospace and defense company. During his time there, he designed displays and controls for cockpit electronics, gaining firsthand knowledge of cutting-edge technology. His practice spans a diverse range of industries, including software, hardware, consumer electronics, Internet technology, financial institutions, cannabis, medical systems, sports equipment, and generative artificial intelligence (AI).
Talcott also assists clients in developing and maintaining intellectual property portfolios and advises on IP and technology issues related to commercial transactions, including licensing and M&A deals. His trademark work includes advising on branding strategies, securing and maintaining trademarks through the USPTO, and litigating trademark disputes. He has significant experience in trade secret and copyright matters, particularly those involving software, and enforces clients’ patent rights as a registered patent attorney, often defending against claims from patent “trolls.”
“I’m thrilled to join Buchalter’s outstanding Intellectual Property team and contribute to the Firm’s collaborative and client-focused approach,” said Jonathon Talcott. “I look forward to collaborating with this talented group to help clients navigate their most complex IP and technology-related legal challenges.”
Talcott is also passionate about community service through his pro bono work. He has served as a board member of the Arizona Technology Council, participated in the American Bar Association’s Clemency Project 2014 (successfully securing clemency for a low-level, nonviolent drug offender), and represented a U.S. Air Force staff sergeant in a lengthy court battle, overturning a garnished wages judgment entered against the client while deployed overseas.
“Jon is a great addition to our Scottsdale office,” said Craig Cartwright, Managing Shareholder of Buchalter’s Scottsdale office. “His exceptional legal skills and background are the perfect complement to our existing bench and an asset to the services we offer to businesses in Arizona.”