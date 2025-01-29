Jones Day Hire Corporate Lawyers From Hogan Lovells Shuttered Sydney Office

Jones Day has hired two former Hogan Lovells lawyers as the firm closes its office in the city, its only base in Australia.
Charles Bogle and James Wood have joined the Jones Day firm, after the firm announced last year that it was to close its offices in Sydney, Warsaw and Johannesburg and lay off the 120 lawyers and support staff in order to focus on growth in “strategic markets”. The Sydney closure will leave the firm without a physical base in Australia.
Both Bogle and Wood had joined Hogan Lovells in 2019 from leading Australian firm Gilbert + Tobin, where Bogle had been a partner at the firm and Wood was a senior lawyer.
The Jones Day media release regarding the appointments is below –
Charles Bogle and James Wood join Jones Day in Sydney as partners in Firm’s Corporate Practice
Charles Bogle and James Wood are joining Jones Day as partners in the Corporate Practice. Both partners will be based in the Firm’s Sydney Office.
Mr. Bogle advises clients on complex and innovative M&A transactions, with a strong focus on working with financial investors, including private equity funds, infrastructure investors, and foreign direct investments for some of Australia’s largest funds. He has significant experience in the infrastructure, energy, technology, and healthcare sectors.
Mr. Wood advises private capital participants on a broad range of private equity and funds transactions, and counsels private equity houses and financial institutions on funds-related matters. He is sought out by clients for his depth and breadth of experience in dealing with international fundraising. Mr. Wood has advised on the establishment of some of the largest and most successful private equity funds worldwide, including funds with capitalizations in excess of A$1 billion.
“We continue to grow our transactional capabilities in Australia as part of the strategic plan we implemented last year, and we believe our clients will be excited to work with Charles and James,” said Christopher Lovrien, Partner-in-Charge of Jones Day’s Australia Region, which includes offices in Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney.
“They both have a deep understanding of the market in Australia and significant experience advising corporate and financial clients here in Australia and on cross-border deals across the world.”
The arrival of Messrs. Bogle and Wood comes on the heels of a number of prominent additions to Jones Day’s Australia offices in 2024: Alastair Gourlay joined as a partner in the Financial Markets Practice, based in Sydney; Lewis Grimm joined as a partner in the Financial Markets Practice, based in Melbourne; Dean Bao joined as of counsel in the Financial Markets Practice, based in Sydney; and John Walker joined as a partner the Tax Practice, based in Sydney.
Corporate lawyers in Jones Day’s Australia offices have been involved in a number of significant recent transactions. The Firm advised Peabody Energy Corporation in the pending acquisition of four Australian metallurgical coal mines from Anglo American plc for a cash consideration of up to US$3.775 billion; represented Anteris Technologies Global Corp. in a first-of-its-kind series of transactions that included a concurrent U.S. re-domiciliation of an ASX-listed company, a U.S. initial public offering (IPO), and dual-listing on the NASDAQ and ASX; and assisted Australian retailer Woolworths Group Limited in its acquisition of key software from its vendor, Takeoff Technologies, Inc., through Takeoff’s U.S. chapter 11 bankruptcy process.
“Charles and James are both highly accomplished lawyers with experience advising on some of the most significant corporate transactions in Australia over the past two decades,” said Andy Levine, Co-Leader of Jones Day’s Corporate Practice. “This depth of experience in M&A, private equity, and capital markets deals will be a tremendous asset to our clients and an important enhancement to our depth of capabilities in the Australasia region. I am delighted to welcome these lawyers to Jones Day.”
Messrs. Bogle and Wood will be part of Jones Day’s global Corporate Practice, which encompasses M&A and Private Equity. In the last five years, Jones Day has advised clients on more than 3,000 M&A transactions collectively valued at $1.5 trillion, and many of the world’s leading private equity funds are counseled by Jones Day in the full range of corporate transactions.
“I am excited to become part of Jones Day’s Corporate Practice, which includes hundreds of M&A and private equity lawyers worldwide who work together to help clients achieve their business objectives,” said Mr. Bogle. “Jones Day is globally renowned for its excellence in advising on corporate transactions and the Firm has more than 25 years serving the Australian market. I look forward to working alongside my new colleagues here in Australia and worldwide,” added Mr. Wood.
Mr. Bogle earned an LL.B. Degree from the University of Glasgow, an LL.M. Degree from the University of Glasgow, and a Masters of Law and Economics from the European School of Law and Economics. He has been recognized by Chambers Asia-Pacific, Asia-Pacific Legal 500, and Best Lawyers (Australia) for excellence in corporate and M&A law.
Mr. Wood earned a bachelor of business degree and a bachelor of laws degree from the University of Technology in Sydney. Before joining Jones Day in 2025, he advised on the establishment of many large and successful private equity funds globally. Mr. Wood was named in Private Equity International‘s “40 under 40 Future Leaders in Private Equity” and has been ranked in Chambers Asia-Pacific for the past five years for his investment funds work.