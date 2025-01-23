Buchalter Welcomes Shareholder in Orange County Office

23 January, 2025 — Buchalter is pleased to announce that Aaron Sobaski has joined the Firm as a Shareholder in the firm’s Orange County office. He will also serve as Chair of the Orange County office’s Real Estate Practice.
“Aaron’s skill set and deep knowledge of complex real estate transactions will be a great asset to our clients and expand our Real Estate capabilities in Orange County,” said Adam Bass, President and Chief Executive Officer of Buchalter. “We are thrilled to welcome him to the Firm.”
Sobaski’s broad real estate transactional practice spans both public and private entities, with a focus on complex public-private partnerships, industrial and agricultural properties, mixed-use developments, and large-scale logistics and distribution facilities. He brings extensive experience in the purchase, sale, leasing, and development of real estate assets. He has worked on projects involving student housing, affordable housing, mobile home parks, military base redevelopment, and commercial and residential developments. His expertise also includes drafting CC&Rs, Reciprocal Easement Agreements, and other shared use agreements for mixed-use projects, as well as extensive experience with on-airport leasing and development projects throughout the United States.
“I am excited to join Buchalter and both contribute to and lead its outstanding and well-known Real Estate practice,” said Sobaski. “The Firm’s collaborative culture and client-focused approach align perfectly with my practice and commitment to delivering exceptional results.”
In addition to his work with public and private entities, Sobaski regularly advises investors, investment funds, and family offices on their acquisition, disposition, leasing, and management of real estate assets in California. He also represents large national and international corporations on matters including the development and construction of new facilities, commercial leasing and subleasing, and sale/leaseback transactions.
Eric Kennedy, Managing Shareholder of Buchalter’s Orange County office, added, “Aaron is a great fit for our office, and his real estate expertise is a welcome addition in Orange County. We are delighted to have him on board.”
