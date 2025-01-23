Paul Weiss Secure Former Sullivan & Cromwell M&A Star

Paul Weiss has recruited a lawyer who has been involved in some of the largest M&A deals in recent years.
Matthew Friestedt, who previously led the executive compensation practice at Sullivan & Cromwell and played a key role in the firm’s executive compensation M&A group, will join Paul Weiss as a partner in their New York-based executive compensation practice.
Friestedt’s Expertise and Track Record
Friestedt has expertise in advising clients on executive compensation matters related to M&A transactions. His areas of focus include employment-related issues, equity management and other related work.
Over the past 15 years, Friestedt has been involved in some of the largest M&A deals, including the AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner ($109 billion) and the company’s purchase of DirectTV ($67 billion), Kraft’s merger with Heinz ($60 billion) and Seagen’s sale to Pfizer ($43 billion).
Implications for Paul Weiss
The lateral move represents a significant lateral hire for Paul Weiss, continuing their recent streak of high-profile additions. At Paul Weiss, Friestedt will be reunited with Krishna Veeraraghavan, the global co-head of M&A and another former Sullivan & Cromwell partner.
Paul Weiss has been actively expanding its talent pool, with recent additions including:
- Michael Montgomery from Latham & Watkins (Los Angeles)
- Damian Williams, former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York
- A 20-person team led by Elizabeth Weiswasser and Anish Desai from Weil, Gotshal & Manges
The series of strategic hires demonstrates Paul Weiss’ commitment to growing its legal footprint in key practice areas.