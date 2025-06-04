Buyer demand for New Zealand businesses has climbed sharply, with LINK reporting record levels of buyer engagement and improved deal completion outcomes across the board.
Steve Matthews, National Business Development Manager at LINK, says the brokerage recorded an 18.7% year-on-year rise in signed confidentiality agreements, a key indicator of buyer interest, alongside a 31.8% increase in engagement per listing.
“This is a clear signal of growing intent among buyers, even in sectors where economic conditions have traditionally made sales harder to achieve,” he says. LINK is New Zealand’s largest business brokerage, specialising in the sale of small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
Matthews also notes a strong 40% uplift in business appraisals over the same period—often the first step in a business owner’s decision to sell. “We’re seeing owners move from thinking to acting,” he says.
“This is about exit-readiness. It’s partly generational but also reflects improving sentiment in the market.”
Another shift is the increase in transaction certainty. Deal fall-throughs—a common risk in the business sales process—have dropped by 15%.
“Sellers are entering the market better prepared, and buyers are more often funded and ready to move. That translates to fewer deals collapsing at late stages,” says Matthews.
Three market trends behind the shift
1. Stronger buyer profiles and improved bank sentiment
Buyers are arriving better prepared, with clearer lending limits and business acquisition strategies in place. “Banks are showing more confidence, which is influencing the kind of buyer activity we’re seeing,” says Matthews.
2. Exit planning driven by succession and scale-readiness
Many appraisals are being driven by retirement plans, post-COVID reassessments, or strategic decisions to scale by selling. Matthews says the rise in appraisals is an early sign of increased listings to come.
3. More structured, better-prepared businesses hitting the market
Sellers who invest in documentation—like updated financials, staff contracts, and standard operating procedures (SOPs)—tend to attract higher interest.
“A good SOP manual can reduce buyer risk and add real value, particularly in lower-asset or knowledge-heavy businesses,” Matthews says.
Advice for buyers and sellers
- For sellers: Prepare early. Matthews recommends having employment contracts, safety plans, and SOPs in place. “Think of it like a WoF for your business. Buyers want certainty, not homework.”
- For buyers: Be clear on your funding and risk thresholds. Businesses with a single key client or no written systems are harder to finance.
- For both parties: Focus on transparency. Deals fall over when due diligence uncovers gaps or misalignments.
“Our job is to help de-risk the process and present businesses with maximum opportunity. We’re seeing the market reward those who come prepared,” Matthews says.