Newark, NJ (June 4, 2025) – McCarter & English today announced the expansion of its national, bipartisan Government Affairs practice with the addition of Brian Wilton, former general counsel for NJ Transit, who joins as a partner in the firm’s Newark office. Wilton brings more than 20 years of experience in government, law, and business to the firm.
“Brian’s background and diverse experience at the intersection of politics, law, and business brings valuable insights to our group, and will further enable us to support our clients and lend them the perspective of someone who ran the legal function at the country’s largest statewide public transit agency,” said Guillermo Artiles, chair of McCarter’s Government Affairs practice. “As a Firm, we are bullish on client needs in the transportation and infrastructure space and on a personal level, I am thrilled to be working again with my friend and colleague, and look forward to the impact his presence will have for our clients.”
Wilton marries his government and legal backgrounds to advise businesses on a variety of government affairs issues, regulatory and compliance matters, and state and federal government contracts. Having served as chief legal officer and general counsel to NJ Transit, he has deep experience in the transportation industry, and handled not only government relations but managed among his portfolio labor and employment issues, commercial contracts, real estate matters, litigation, investigations, corporate governance matters, and insurance issues.
“McCarter is known for its deeply connected and bipartisan government affairs team and its well-established national platform, which was a draw for me as I leave public service,” said Wilton. “I’m thrilled to be joining the group and reuniting with former colleagues and friends at McCarter.”
For the past eight years, Wilton has held prominent roles in NJ government, most recently serving as the first-ever Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel for NJ Transit, the largest statewide public transit system in the U.S. As the first in the role, he created the agency’s legal department from the ground up and advised on all agency legal matters. Prior to joining NJ Transit, Wilton was the Deputy Chief Counsel and Director of Authorities for the State of New Jersey, providing legal counsel to Governor Murphy and his staff to inform policy decision making related to higher education, transportation, healthcare, energy, cannabis, and environmental issues. He oversaw the state’s independent authorities, boards, and commissions, including NJ Transit, Economic Development Authority, Healthcare Facilities Financing Authority, and the Delaware River Basin Commission, and was involved in the creation of the Cannabis Regulatory Commission. Prior to working for the state, Wilton was elected Mayor of the Borough of Lake Como, following ten years of service as council member and council president.
Prior to his government career Wilton was the co-managing partner of The Wilton Law Firm. Previously, he served as a prosecutor for the Boroughs of Freehold and Red Bank in New Jersey.
He earned his J.D. from Seton Hall University School of Law, and his B.A. in History from the University of Scranton.
About McCarter & English, LLP
McCarter & English, LLP delivers innovative solutions to clients nationwide. Fortune 100, midmarket, and emerging growth companies rely on McCarter to handle their cutting-edge transactional, intellectual property, and complex litigation matters. Clients benefit from the firm’s relationship-driven approach, deep understanding of their businesses and legal needs, lean and efficient service model, and determination to help them move their businesses forward.