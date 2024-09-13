Can You Use Uber If Hit by a Driver in Texas?

If you’ve been involved in a car accident in Texas and sustained injuries, one of the first concerns you might have is transportation—especially if your vehicle is no longer drivable. Many people wonder, “Can I use Uber if I’m hit by a driver?” The answer is yes, you can use Uber after being hit by a driver in Texas, but it’s important to prioritize your health and legal steps before hopping into a rideshare.
Understanding What Happens After a Car Accident in Texas
Texas is a “fault” state when it comes to car accidents, meaning the driver responsible for the accident must pay for the damages, including injuries. In the event of an accident, especially one resulting in injuries, your immediate steps should include:
- Ensuring your safety and that of others involved.
- Calling emergency services.
- Documenting the scene and gathering witness information.
- Seeking medical attention for any injuries.
However, getting medical care and understanding your next steps legally are more important than worrying about transportation.
Common Types of Injuries in Car Accidents
Let’s take an example: Imagine you’re driving down Interstate 45 (I-45), one of Houston’s busiest highways, and you’re struck by another vehicle. This can happen anywhere, but highways like I-45 are notorious for multi-vehicle crashes due to the high speeds and heavy traffic.
In this scenario, you could suffer injuries such as:
- Whiplash
- Broken bones (common in high-impact collisions)
- Concussions or head trauma
- Internal injuries like organ damage or internal bleeding
- Back or spinal cord injuries
Depending on the severity of your injuries, you may need immediate medical attention or transportation to the hospital. Once you’ve been treated, the next steps should involve contacting a lawyer, especially if you’re considering using Uber or another form of transportation afterward.
Texas Laws After a Car Accident
Texas requires drivers to carry a minimum amount of liability insurance, which covers medical bills, property damage, and other costs for the victim. However, complications can arise when dealing with insurance companies. If you plan to use Uber or another rideshare service after the accident, it’s essential to consider how this could impact your case. For example, accepting an Uber ride and leaving the accident scene without documenting everything could hinder your ability to pursue full compensation later.
How to Handle the Situation with an Attorney
After you’ve been hit by a driver, your best move is to consult an attorney before making any major decisions. Most car accident lawyers in Houston offer free consultation and will guide you through the following steps:
- Assessing Liability: They will help determine who is at fault, whether it’s the other driver or multiple parties.
- Dealing with Insurance Companies: Texas car accident cases often involve negotiations with insurance providers. Your attorney can help you navigate these discussions, ensuring you don’t accept lowball offers.
- Medical Compensation: They will make sure that all your medical costs—both immediate and long-term—are factored into your claim. This includes everything from emergency care to ongoing treatments for serious injuries.
- Transportation Arrangements: Your lawyer will help arrange any necessary post-accident transportation, including any costs associated with using Uber or other services while your vehicle is being repaired or replaced.
In short, while you can certainly use Uber or another form of transportation after being hit in Texas, the priority should always be on protecting your health and legal rights. Ensuring you’ve consulted a lawyer to properly document your case is essential in making sure you are fully compensated for any injuries or damages.
Source: James Trial Law Firm TX