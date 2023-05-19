Cleary Gottlieb Named IFLR International Law Firm of the Year

Cleary Gottlieb has been named International Financial Law Review (IFLR) International Law Firm of the Year at IFLR’s annual Americas Awards.
In total, the firm was recognized with six IFLR awards:
- International Law Firm of the Year
- Debt and Equity-linked Team of the Year
- Restructuring Team of the Year
- Debt and Equity-linked Deal of the Year (Republic of Uruguay sustainability-linked bond)
- Equity Deal of the Year (Inter & Co. Nasdaq listing)
- Restructuring Deal of the Year (LATAM Airlines Group)
Additionally, Cleary senior counsel Andrés de la Cruz was honored with IFLR’s 2023 Outstanding Achievement Award, which recognizes an individual who has made a “significant impact on market practice, shaped standards, influenced the market legal framework, and mentored the next generation of lawyers.”
The IFLR Americas awards celebrate legally innovative cross-border transactions across the Americas that “set precedents, broke new ground, added to the legal toolkit, and brought clarity to regulatory frameworks.”