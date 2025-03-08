Cleary Gottlieb Women Lawyers Recognized for Top Honors

Cleary Gottlieb
In honor of International Women’s Day, Cleary Gottlieb is highlighting the remarkable achievements of its women lawyers, who have garnered significant recognition from prominent legal and business publications over the past year. Here are the key highlights:
Outstanding Achievements
- Total Recognition: 37 women from Cleary Gottlieb received 43 awards across various offices globally, including the Bay Area, Brussels, Cologne, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, London, Milan, New York, Paris, Rome, and Washington, D.C.
- Areas of Expertise: These women were recognized for their expertise in areas such as antitrust, banking and finance, bankruptcy and restructuring, capital markets, corporate governance, financial technology, international arbitration, investigations, litigation, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, private funds, pro bono, and tax.
Notable Awards and Recognition
- Benchmark’s Top 250 Women in Litigation: Four Cleary Gottlieb partners were named to this prestigious list, highlighting their litigation prowess.
- Latinvex Top 100 Female Lawyers: Four Cleary Gottlieb lawyers were recognized for their contributions to the legal field in Latin America.
- Pro Bono Honors: Several lawyers were honored for their pro bono service, including being named to the Capital Pro Bono Honor Roll and receiving The Legal Aid Society’s Pro Bono Publico Award.
- Rising Stars and Leaders: Lawyers like Romi Lepetska and Anita Magraner Oliver were named among the UK’s and Europe’s top female rising stars, respectively.
Individual Achievements
- Francesca Gesualdi: Won the 2024 TopLegal ‘Lawyer of the Year’ for Healthcare/Life Sciences Litigation.
- Vania Petrella: Won the 2024 LegalCommunity Tax Awards Woman of the Year.
- Giulia Rimoldi: Named a Law.com International 2024 Private Equity Rising Star.
These recognitions underscore the firm’s commitment to fostering a culture of excellence and diversity, celebrating the achievements of its talented women lawyers across a wide range of legal disciplines.
The Cleary Gottlieb media release can be seen here