Law Jobs Increase Despite Woes

Off to the Races: Legal Jobs Defy Wider Employment Uncertainty
The legal job market saw significant growth in February 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, reflecting a strong hiring climate and increased demand for legal professionals. Across all monitored firms, job openings more than doubled, total open jobs surged, and hiring cycles remained active.
Key Findings (All Firms):
Job Openings: February 2025 saw 66 new job openings, a substantial increase from 28 in February 2024. This sharp rise signals a growing demand for legal talent.
- Jobs Closed: Firms closed 48 positions in February 2025, compared to 30 in 2024. While closures rose, the overall number of open positions increased, suggesting that firms are successfully filling roles rather than downsizing.
- Total Open Jobs: The total number of open legal positions reached 227 in February 2025, up from 143 a year prior—a 59% increase, pointing to overall market expansion.
U.S. Legal Job Market Breakdown
A closer look at U.S.-based firms shows a similar upward trend in hiring activity:
- Job Openings: February 2025 recorded 64 new openings, more than double the 28 openings in February 2024, representing a 129% increase.
- Jobs Closed: 43 jobs were closed in February 2025, up from 25 in 2024—a 72% increase, highlighting an active hiring cycle.
- Total Open Jobs: The total number of open positions rose 58% year over year, from 140 in February 2024 to 221 in 2025.
Key Takeaways & Market Implications
- Stronger Hiring Demand: Firms are actively expanding their workforce or replacing talent at an accelerated rate.
- Increased Market Activity: Rising job closures alongside increased openings indicate a dynamic hiring landscape rather than stagnant job postings.
- Optimistic Business Outlook: The surge in total open jobs suggests firms anticipate continued growth, likely driven by stable economic conditions, increased client demand, or strategic expansions.
Looking Ahead
As March unfolds, it will be crucial to monitor whether external economic factors—such as ongoing tariffs and declining consumer confidence affecting global markets—impact legal hiring trends in the final month of the quarter. Stay tuned for our next report.
Leopard Solutions is continuously growing, adding new firms to our Leopard List and Jobs platforms. To ensure accuracy when analyzing job trends over multiple years, we focus on a consistent cohort of 1,100+ B2B, U.S.-centric firms with international offices that we have tracked since the start of the reporting period. This approach ensures that observed trends reflect real market shifts rather than the effects of our own expansion.
For more information on legal job trends and career opportunities, visit Leopard Jobs.