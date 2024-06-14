Clifford Chance celebrates LGBT*IQ community with Arcus Pride Art exhibition “PRIDE WITHOUT BORDERS”

10 June 2024 – Clifford Chance is marking Pride Month 2024 with its annual Arcus Pride Art event, a series of exhibitions by the firm’s LGBT*IQ network, Arcus. One of the largest corporate sponsored exhibitions of artworks by lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersexual and queer (LGBT*IQ) artists and their allies, Arcus Pride Art is now taking place for the eighteenth year running.
As in previous years, the firm is hosting a number of different events around the world, this time with the theme “PRIDE WITHOUT BORDERS”. Each location will draw on local curators and Arcus members to interpret and bring the topic to life.
In Germany, the firm is inviting guests to an exclusive opening event for the exhibition at its Frankfurt office, specially curated for Clifford Chance. The artists themselves will be attending the event, which covers a whole spectrum of aspects relating to diversity. This year’s motto “PRIDE WITHOUT BORDERS” stands for a vision in which the queer community can live free from discrimination and invisible barriers, for a world in which everyone has the same rights and opportunities regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity. After the opening, clients will be able to view the exhibition at the Frankfurt office for several weeks.
Anna Thwaites, partner and Arcus Lead at Clifford Chance, Germany: “The Arcus Pride Art exhibitions epitomise the essence of our values as a community at Clifford Chance: diversity, inclusion and a tireless commitment to equality. PRIDE WITHOUT BORDERS gives LGBT*IQ artists and their allies more visibility. The exhibition not only reflects our responsibility as corporate citizens but also appeals to everyone to stand up for equal rights at all times.”
Tiernan Brady, Global Head of Inclusion at Clifford Chance, adds: “Our Pride Art exhibition series is a reminder that our LGBTQ+ colleagues, friends and family are entitled to the same dignity and status as everyone else in our society. We should never take these rights for granted – we need to stand up for them and raise awareness. I hope that all visitors enjoy our exhibitions around the world and that these artworks once again inspire us to support each other and promote equality.”
