NZ Law: Chapman Tripp Set Up New Litigation Tech Support Divsion

In response to frequent requests from external firms for document and trial assistance, Chapman Tripp have established Digital Litigation Solutions a specialized team of litigation technology experts that serves barristers, legal firms, and Chapman Tripp clients alike to help manage electronic and physical information of any scale or format.
The new operation employs eDiscovery tools, AI software, and data room solutions to fulfill client needs in terms of ltgaton projects.To ensure data confidentiality and security, only team members have access to client information and dedicated work areas.
“The final deliverable was well-presented and user-friendly. Their comprehensive service allowed me to concentrate on other critical deadline-driven tasks” said barrister Taz Haradasa from Thorndon Chambers.
The new dvson s lead by Lynn Holtz, with over four decades of legal industry experience in New Zealand and internationally.
She has contributed to numerous high-profile cases, investigations, and transactions. She also played a key role in developing New Zealand’s High Court discovery rules, implemented in 2012.