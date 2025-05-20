Clifford Chance has hired Peter A. Laveran-Stiebar to join its US Corporate Mergers & Acquisitions practice, strengthening its capability in the healthcare and life sciences sector.
Laveran-Stiebar comes to Clifford Chance from Covington & Burling, bringing more than 25 years of experience in cross-border acquisitions and divestitures across a range of industries globally and in the US, with a particular focus on healthcare and life sciences. He’s advised on a range of complex transactions including cross-border M&A, private equity investments, product sales and acquisitions and joint ventures involving multi-jurisdictional coordination, regulatory navigation and tailored structuring.
Global Head of Corporate Sarah Jones said, “We are delighted for Peter to join our global team in the US. His appointment underscores the growing momentum in healthcare and life sciences within the M&A and private equity landscape, as investors seek to capitalize on strategic opportunities amid evolving regulatory frameworks. With deep understanding of the sector combined with his significant experience in cross-border transactions, Peter brings invaluable insight that will benefit both our domestic and international clients.”
Americas Head of Corporate Ben Sibbett said, “As the healthcare and life sciences sector remains highly active and well-positioned for continued growth through strategic M&A, licensing, R&D and other strategic partnerships and collaboration transactions, Peter’s vast experience in these areas with US and non-US stakeholders will add immediate value to our global client base. I am excited to welcome him to the team.”
Laveran-Stiebar said, “I look forward to joining Clifford Chance and for the opportunity to work with such talented M&A practitioners as part of a highly regarded, globally integrated practice.”
Laveran-Stiebar is the third addition to the firm’s Corporate M&A team in the past two months, joining a rapidly expanding group that includes Bryan Luchs, whose work also reflects a strong focus on healthcare and life sciences, and most recently Robert Chung. Since May 2023, the firm’s US Corporate M&A and Private Equity team has grown from eight to 23 partners, underscoring the firm’s commitment to meeting rising client demand and strengthening its presence across key industry sectors.