Clifford Chance Hire Finance & Markets Specialist in New York

Clifford Chance hires partner Jason C. Ewart, growing US leveraged finance and capital markets capabilities
Appointment aligns with increasing demand for private credit as source of funding
New York: International law firm Clifford Chance appointed Jason C. Ewart as a partner in its Global Financial Markets team as the firm expands its US Leveraged Finance group. The hiring of Ewart, who advises on private debt and alternative capital financings as well as traditional leveraged finance and capital markets transactions, meets growing market demand for private credit as a source of funding. He is joined by UK-based partner Thomas Critchley, who relocates to the US later this month to bolster the firm’s sponsor-side leveraged finance capability.
Ewart has represented a variety of direct lenders, mezzanine funds, private debt and structured equity providers, and other financial institutions in complex financing transactions. His more than 15 years’ experience spans advising clients on banking, financial markets and environment, social and governance (ESG) matters. He has represented issuers and financial institutions in traditional public and private markets transactions, including on SEC-registered transactions.
Critchley, who has been a partner in the firm’s London office since 2020, advises on domestic and cross-border finance transactions for borrowers and sponsors, with a particular focus on leveraged and acquisition financing.
Global Head of Capital Markets Emma Matebalavu offers, “With private credit and private capital becoming an increasingly important source of funding, we are building our US offering to match our renowned position as a global team across the spectrum of private credit markets. Jason has extensive knowledge at all levels of the capital structure to help clients negotiate and structure effective financing transactions and investments. His trans-Atlantic experience blends perfectly with our ambition to provide seamless global capability to our clients.”
Co-Head Global Financial Markets – Americas Lee Askenazi offers, “The appointment of Jason to our team here in the US marks a time of increasing activity in the region. His arrival, alongside Thomas’ from our UK practice, will deliver immediate benefits to our clients as they seek truly global advice.”
Ewart says, “I’m excited to join a truly global platform in Clifford Chance. Having connected with a number of team members already, I see limitless opportunities to share my experience and in turn collaborate with and learn from some of the most impressive attorneys in the market.”
Clifford Chance’s Leverage Finance group assembles multi-practice, multi-jurisdiction teams to advise on high profile mandates across the globe including; advising Lumos (owned by EQT Infrastructure) on a market-first US$1.1 billion sustainability-linked infrastructure debt financing, the lenders to Cinven in relation to the financing for its acquisition of Master Builders Solutions, BlackRock and Angelo Gordon on US$250 million private placement for Landsea Homes, and BlackRock and Silver Point Capital in connection with a US$350 million asset-based term loan facility for InfraBuild, Australia’s largest vertically-integrated steel manufacturer and distributor.
