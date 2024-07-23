Former Clifford Chance Partner Contests His Dismissal

The Clifford Chance partner dismissed following alleged “serious misconduct” vehemently denies the allegations and alleges the global firm breached confidentiality obligations it had when communicating with clients.
Dr. Sam Luttrell, widely recognized as a top-tier arbitration specialist, who joined the firm in 2013 as a Senior Associate, reportedly submitted his resignation in March, protesting the firm’s handling of the complaints.
Clifford Chance evidently declined to accept this resignation before proceeding with the termination in early May.
He has now set up his own specialist law practice as Luttrell International Investment Law.
In response to the situation, Clifford Chance has engaged Elizabeth Broderick & Co, a consultancy led by the former sex discrimination commissioner, to conduct a review of the workplace culture in its Australian offices.
Charles Adams, Clifford Chance’s global managing partner, expressed regret over the incident and its impact on colleagues saying the firm was committed to maintaining a workplace environment where misconduct is not tolerated.
Clifford Chance, one of the most prestigious “magic circle” law firms, has a relatively small presence in Australia with 18 partners across Sydney and Perth. The firm specializes in dispute resolution, commercial litigation, and corporate work.
At the time of his suspension, Dr. Luttrell was leading a significant international arbitration case for Sundance Resources against the Republic of Congo, involving a claim of US$8.76 billion over an alleged illegal expropriation of an iron ore project.
As an arbitration lawyer he told Australasian Lawyer in a 2015 interview that he loved the law he practiced, saying: International arbitration is living comparative law and so it really satisfies my academic side. I love all the different legal systems and traditions involved. I also love the historical dimension of the cases I work on, and the fact that the assets and investments at issue are often globally significant.
The Australian Financial Review, which reported on this matter, does not suggest the allegations against Luttrell are true and is not privy to the details of the investigation.