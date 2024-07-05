Sex Discrimination Expert Leads Investigation After Clifford Chance Partner Dismissal

Clifford Chance Australia has enlisted the services of a renowned consultancy firm to enhance its workplace culture following the termination of a Perth-based partner due to serious misconduct allegations.
The firm has engaged Elizabeth Broderick & Co, led by former sex discrimination commissioner Elizabeth Broderick, in the wake of an internal investigation that resulted in the partner’s dismissal.
The firm, a LawFuel prestige law firm leader, was immediately suspended after complaints of serious misconduct triggered the investigation.
Charles Adams, Global Managing Partner, expressed regret over the incident and its impact on colleagues, assuring full support for those affected.
Connie Heng, Regional Managing Partner for Asia Pacific, acknowledged the situation’s gravity and pledged to learn from it, striving to create a safe and respectful work environment where misconduct is openly challenged.
Heng highlighted that Elizabeth Broderick & Co specializes in providing strategic analysis and advice to organizations seeking to strengthen their workplace culture.
The consultancy firm received significant publicity last year when its review of EY Oceania’s workplace culture, prompted by the death of a young employee in Sydney, was published. EY described it as the most comprehensive cultural examination in the Australian professional services industry, revealing significant rates of bullying, sexual harassment, and racism despite existing initiatives.
Issues of sexual harassment, bullying and other workplace issues have long plagued law firms in various jurisdictions and remain a major issue for the law profession.
In 2021, the Law Society of New South Wales launched a platform to combat sexual harassment in legal workplaces, spurred by allegations against Australian judges that brought attention to the issue within the profession.