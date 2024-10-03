Clyde & Co promotes Hermonie Hui to Partner in Hong Kong

Clyde & Co today announces the promotion of Hermonie Hui to partner. Hermonie focuses on insurance litigation and advises life and non-life insurers on policy-related matters. She is based in the firm’s Hong Kong office.
Hermonie will further grow the firm’s large insurance offering in Asia and support its wider international insurance practice. Clyde & Co’s growth in this area is reflective of increased client demand in a complex, rapidly changing regulatory environment across Asia Pacific.
Simon McConnell, Chair of the APAC Board, partner at Clyde & Co in Hong Kong, said: “Hermonie’s appointment allows us to capitalise on the vibrant regional insurance market and bolster the firm’s strong regional team of specialist lawyers. We have concrete plans for further expanding our presence across Asia Pacific, particularly in helping clients manage highly complex and contentious issues.”
Hermonie handles large-scale insurance litigation work, including defending personal injury and employees’ compensation claim for insurers, handling and defending claims under public liability, contractor’s all risk, property fire and motor policy. She also regularly advises life and non-life insurer on policy-related matters such as coverage, double insurance, repudiation, indemnity and policy construction and interpretation.
Gloria Jones, partner at Clyde & Co in Hong Kong: “Hermonie has been instrumental in building out our practice and further growing our market share in these areas, as well as providing clients with exceptional support. Her promotion is testament to the exceptional talent we have at the firm.”
Hermonie says: “I look forward to further growing the practice in what has been a very dynamic environment marked by increasing regulatory complexity, and to leveraging the firm’s exceptional global insurance capabilities.”
The promotion follows several recent appointments and hires across the Asia Pacific region; earlier this year, Paul Collier in Singapore was promoted to partner. In Australia, in 2024 the firm promoted to partner Luke O’Kane, James Rigney, Melissa Tang, Leah Hewish and Anthony Cooke (all Sydney), Jennifer Robbins and Hannes Marais in Brisbane, and Ross Donaldson in Melbourne.
In Perth, Clyde & Co hired Jenny Thornton as Perth office managing partner; Jenny rejoins the firm, having been one of the founding partners of Clyde & Co in Australia.
Including promotions to legal director, special counsel and senior associate, Clyde & Co announced 34 promotions in Asia Pacific so far this calendar year.