Crypto Queen to Tax Cheat

The Wild Downfall of the Crypto ‘Godfather’s’ Girlfriend
Iris Ramaya Au, the 35-year-old ex-girlfriend of self-proclaimed crypto “Godfather” Adam Iza, just agreed to plead guilty to hiding $2.6 million in dirty cash from the IRS—and her role in this bonkers crime spree reads like a Real Housewives episode directed by Martin Scorsese.
Prosecutors say Au helped her felon boyfriend launder millions through fake corporations, luxury real estate, and $10 million in “recreational activities” (read: private jets, bling, and designer closets). But the plot thickens: She allegedly funneled $1 million in cash to corrupt LA County Sheriff’s deputies, who used their badges to sic search warrants on Iza’s enemies.
While Iza faces 35 years for fraud and tax evasion, Au’s plea deal caps her sentence at three years—a slap on the wrist compared to their $16 million crypto stash and Vegas-worthy spending habits. IRS investigators are now picking through the ashes of their empire, which included Meta ad accounts, leased Lamborghinis, and enough drama to fuel a Netflix docuseries.
Moral of the story? Crime doesn’t pay… but it sure buys a lot of Gucci.