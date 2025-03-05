US Attorney Reports on Guilty Plea From Crypto ‘Godfather’s’ Girlfriend

Ex-Girlfriend of Crypto ‘Godfather’ Agrees to Plead Guilty to Tax Charge for Failing to Report More Than $2.6 Million in Illicit Income
LOS ANGELES – The former girlfriend of a cryptocurrency fraudster who dubbed himself “The Godfather” has agreed to plead guilty to a federal criminal tax charge for failing to report more than $2.6 million in ill-gotten gains she obtained via her then-boyfriend’s criminal activities, the Justice Department announced today.
Iris Ramaya Au, 35, of Irvine, is charged in a single-count information with subscribing to a false tax return.
Au has agreed to plead guilty to the felony charge and is expected to make her initial appearance in United States District Court in downtown Los Angeles in the coming days.
According to Au’s plea agreement, from 2020 to 2024, Iza committed a series of crimes, including fraudulently obtaining access to advertising accounts and lines of credit provided by Facebook Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc. and selling access to those accounts. Iza obtained millions of dollars of unreported income as a result of these schemes.
Separately, Iza engaged active Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) deputies to provide private security for him and caused the deputies, among other things, to obtain court-authorized search warrants and confidential law enforcement information targeting people with whom Iza had financial and personal disputes.
At Iza’s direction, Au created shell corporations and opened bank accounts in the names of those entities. She then used the illicit funds placed into those accounts to pay approximately $1 million to the deputies, mostly in cash, purchase or lease luxury real estate, cars, jewelry, and clothing, pay for recreational activity for Iza and herself valued at nearly $10 million, and acquire approximately $16 million in cryptocurrency for Iza.
Au admitted in her plea agreement that she transferred more than $2.6 million from these various accounts to her personal bank accounts during the period 2020 through 2023, income that she willfully failed to report to the IRS on her federal tax returns.
After pleading guilty, Au will face up to three years in federal prison.
On January 30, Iza appeared before a federal judge and pleaded guilty to a first superseding information charging him with conspiracy against rights, wire fraud, and tax evasion. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 16, at which time he will face up to 35 years in federal prison. Iza has been in federal custody since September 2024.
IRS Criminal Investigation and the FBI are investigating this matter.
Assistant United States Attorneys Daniel J. O’Brien and J. Jamari Buxton of the Public Corruption and Civil Rights Section, and Assistant United States Attorney Maxwell K. Coll of the Cyber and Intellectual Property Crimes Section are prosecuting this case.