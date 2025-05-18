The Lawyer Taking on Trump
Tom Borman, LawFuel contributing editor
Paul Clement may be the most prolific Supreme Court advocate of our time. Clement has argued more cases before the nation’s highest court since 2000 than any other lawyer. And he’s still in the trenches of today’s biggest constitutional battles such as his latest case representing WiilmerHale against President Trump’s executive orders targeting major law firms.
The WilmerHale appeal is yet another chapter in the remarkable career of this Wisconsin native who tackles controversial causes while earning respect across the political spectrum.
Clement’s journey to legal stardom started in Cedarburg, Wisconsin. His academic path screams elite legal pedigree: Georgetown (summa cum laude), Cambridge (with distinction), and Harvard Law (magna cum laude and Supreme Court editor of the Harvard Law Review).
His career followed the golden path of top appellate lawyers. After clerking for Judge Laurence Silberman on the D.C. Circuit, he landed one of the legal world’s most coveted gigs – clerking for Justice Antonin Scalia. This relationship with Scalia shaped both Clement’s legal philosophy and advocacy style.
Government Star to Private Practice
After a brief stint at Kirkland & Ellis, Clement dove into government service, eventually becoming the 43rd Solicitor General under President George W. Bush. His government career cemented his reputation as a brilliant advocate who could explain complex constitutional issues with remarkable clarity.
Clement left Kirkland & Ellis in 2022 to start his own firm after Kirkland dropped its Second Amendment work. This principled move showed Clement’s commitment to representing clients regardless of political pressure.
Supreme Court Dominance By The Numbers
The stats tell the story – Clement has argued over 100 Supreme Court cases, putting him in rarefied air among living attorneys. His case portfolio is a who’s who of landmark constitutional battles:
- Hobby Lobby v. Burwell (religious exemptions to Obamacare)
- Epic Systems Corp. v. Lewis (arbitration agreements)
- Rucho v. Common Cause (gerrymandering)
- NFL v. Brady (the infamous “Deflategate”)
From campaign finance to federal sentencing to intellectual property, Clement’s advocacy has reshaped American law across the board.
Taking On Trump
Clement’s latest headline-grabbing case? Representing WilmerHale against Trump’s executive orders targeting major law firms. In March 2025, Trump issued orders restricting certain firms’ access to federal buildings and threatening government contracts with their clients.
Clement secured a major win when Judge Richard Leon temporarily blocked key provisions of Trump’s order. His take on the case cuts to the heart of what’s at stake: “This lawsuit is absolutely critical to vindicating the First Amendment, our adversarial system of justice, and the rule of law.”
Conservative Advocate With Bipartisan Respect
While Clement has championed many conservative causes – opposing gun control, defending same-sex marriage bans, challenging Obamacare, and defending Republican gerrymandering – he’s maintained respect across ideological lines through intellectual honesty and legal craftsmanship.
He’s also taken on substantial pro bono work, representing defendants like Carol Anne Bond, the Omaha Tribe, and the Little Sisters of the Poor in their religious liberty cases.
Beyond The Courtroom
Outside of litigation, Clement maintains deep ties to academia. He teaches at Georgetown Law and serves as a Senior Fellow of the Law Center’s Supreme Court Institute. He’s also taught at NYU Law and Georgetown’s government department.
Colleagues describe him as meticulously prepared with an uncanny ability to distill complex legal issues into compelling arguments. His oral advocacy combines intellectual rigor with accessibility – explaining his extraordinary Supreme Court success.
In an era when the legal profession faces unprecedented challenges, including political attacks on law firms themselves, Clement stands as both a master practitioner and defender of the profession’s core values.
His willingness to represent controversial clients – and his recent fight against executive overreach targeting law firms – shows his commitment to the principle that everyone deserves skilled representation.
Clement’s career offers a masterclass in appellate advocacy and professional integrity. Whether arguing landmark constitutional cases or defending the independence of the legal profession, Paul Clement remains the Supreme Court’s undisputed star advocate – with each Court term adding new chapters to his remarkable legal legacy.