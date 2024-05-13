Damon or Pitt: LA Lawyer Has The Name To Evoke Interest

LA-based litigator Damon Pitt has been blessed with the names of two of Hollywood’s hottest male actors, but this is no entertainment law marketing move.
The attorney is a class action and commercial litigator who has honed his skills on those, rather than entertainment law issues. It just happens that his name has a recognizability that may raise amused eyebrows in Hollywood.
it is his hot litigation skills that have seen Damon Pitt (pictured) move from K&L Gates to Venables.
The Venables news release announcing the move is below –
Los Angeles, CA (May 13, 2024) – Venable LLP is pleased to announce that Damon Pitt has joined the firm’s Los Angeles office as a partner in the Commercial Litigation Practice. Mr. Pitt is a seasoned litigator who focuses his practice on class action, commercial litigation, and products liability defense cases. He represents product manufacturers and distributors in a number of different industries, including pet food, cosmetics, medical devices, and electric vehicle charging equipment.
Mr. Pitt is highly regarded for his work in the commercial disputes space, specializing in deal litigation, contract disputes, health care litigation (payor-payee disputes), real estate disputes, ADA compliance cases (including California cases under the Unruh Civil Rights Act), and Proposition 65 claims. He also helps his clients proactively avoid litigation and other legal issues by providing them with guidance on product labeling and other business practices, including litigation exposure analysis. Mr. Pitt works with Fortune 500 companies and start-ups alike, counseling them on a range of unique products in various markets across the globe.
Stacie Tobin, a co-chair of the firm’s Litigation Division, commented, “Damon is a talented and strategic litigator with a deep understanding of the regulations most essential to manufacturers and businesses, especially those in California.”
“Damon is a great addition to the firm’s growing team on the West Coast,” Belinda Vega, a co-chair of the Commercial Litigation California Practice Group, shared. “Clients trust him to handle their most pressing legal issues, in addition to helping them proactively avoid litigation.”
“The unique opportunity for professional growth is what really drew me to Venable,” said Mr. Pitt on his move to the firm. “I am looking forward to continuing to build my practice alongside the wonderful Venable team.”
Mr. Pitt received his J.D. from the Chapman University Fowler School of Law, and his B.A., magna cum laude, from the University of California at Los Angeles,
