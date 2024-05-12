Sullivan & Cromwell’s AI Move – New AI Law Division Set Up

Sullivan & Cromwell have developed a new artificial intelligence division to help clients deal with issues arising from the development of AI and generative AI, which has lead to increased requirements from clients to comprehend the legal ramifications of the developments.
The firm has appointed lawyers to co-head the new practice area, which includes New York and Palo Alto-based chief of the firm’s intellectual property and technology group Nader Mousavi, fellow IP and tech co-head Mehdi Ansari in New York, and London-based head of the European credit and leveraged finance practice Presley Warner.
The firm’s press statement on the announcement is below –
NEW YORK, NY (MAY 9, 2024) — Sullivan & Cromwell LLP announced its Artificial Intelligence Practice to advise clients on pressing legal questions emerging with the rapid evolution and adoption of artificial intelligence (AI).
“Our lawyers have been advising clients on AI-related legal issues for years, but the rapid development, adoption and commercialization of generative AI has expanded the need for advice from clients across all industries, and our practice has grown with it,” said Sullivan & Cromwell Co-Chairs Robert J. Giuffra Jr. and Scott Miller. “Building on our technology and corporate transactional expertise, formalizing our AI practice enables us to better support clients looking for counsel in this area.”
S&C’s globally integrated Artificial Intelligence practice comprises trusted legal advisors with deep knowledge of AI and the complex legal, policy and ethical considerations raised by it. The team offers counsel on wide-ranging issues related to the adoption, deployment and commercialization of AI and has advised a wide range of clients on AI matters, including OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT and Dall-E, in its multi-billion dollar partnership with Microsoft, and Character.ai, a conversation AI platform backed by Andreessen Horowitz, in its compute partnership with Google Cloud.
“AI presents tremendous opportunities for companies, but also significant uncertainty around how to responsibly integrate this powerful technology,” said AI Practice Co-Head Nader Mousavi. “Our integrated global approach and the cross-practice collaboration that we bring to every matter, coupled with our deep understanding of the various technology, legal, policy and ethical considerations, allows S&C to provide clients with practical advice for navigating this high-stakes environment. S&C has unrivalled experience advising on ‘first-of-kind’ and ‘bet-the-company’ deals across all industries, and AI is no exception.”
S&C’s Artificial Intelligence Practice Co-Heads are:
- Nader Mousavi (Palo Alto and New York); Co-Head of Intellectual Property and Technology Group, Nader was named a “Dealmaker of the Year” by The American Lawyer and “Attorney of the Year” by The Recorder’s California Legal Awards for his work advising OpenAI in its multi-billion dollar partnership with Microsoft.
- Mehdi Ansari (New York); Co-Head of S&C’s Intellectual Property and Technology Group, Mehdi is a lecturer in Law at Columbia Law School, where he teaches a course on intellectual property transactions, including artificial intelligence.
- Presley Warner (London); Head of S&C’s European Credit and Leveraged Finance Practice, Presley is a frequent AI author and lecturer, including at Stanford University and the Institution of Engineering and Technology (London), and a member of the AI Committee of the City of London Law Society.
This group is also integral to S&C’s AI Task Force, which ensures that the firm is at the cutting edge of utilizing AI tools that strengthen delivery of legal services, such as AIDA (AI Discovery Assistant). Launched in collaboration with LAER AI, AIDA assists with the time-consuming, costly process of first-level document review. To date, AIDA has been trained on dozens of past cases and assists on several live S&C matters, dramatically speeding up the discovery process and freeing up attorneys to do more high-end work.
The practice draws experience from the firm’s award-winning Cybersecurity, Financial Services, Intellectual Property & Technology Litigation, Intellectual Property & Technology Transactions, Labor & Employment, National Security, Mergers & Acquisitions, Privacy, Products Liability & Mass Torts, Project Development & Finance and Technology, Media & Telecommunications practices.
Further information about S&C’s Artificial Intelligence Group’s experience may be found here.
About Sullivan & Cromwell LLP
Sullivan & Cromwell LLP is a global law firm that advises on major domestic and cross-border M&A; significant litigation and corporate investigations; finance and corporate transactions; and complex antitrust, regulatory, tax and estate planning matters. Our firm’s hallmarks are the highest-quality independent advice and intense dedication to solving client problems. Founded in 1879, Sullivan & Cromwell has more than 800 lawyers located in offices in New York, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Palo Alto, London, Frankfurt, Paris, Brussels, Hong Kong, Beijing, Tokyo, Melbourne and Sydney.