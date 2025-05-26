Australia—Dentons has become the first large law firm in Australia to announce they have achieved a 0% median gender gay gap, after just completing the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) Compliance reporting for 2025.
The achievement places Dentons firmly as a leader in gender equity not only within the legal industry, but the wider Australian business community.
Dentons Australia Chair, Amber Warren, credits the Firm’s unwavering commitment to gender equity, and the effectiveness of its Gender 360 Strategy – Equity from Every Angle, to its progress.
“In just three years, Dentons has moved from a 15% median gender pay gap in 2022, 7.1% in 2023, 4.1% in 2024 and now 0% in 2025. It’s an extraordinary achievement,” said Ms. Warren.
“We are committed to creating a workplace where every individual can thrive is valued for their contribution.”.
Dentons’ journey to gender pay equity has involved:
- Gender 360 Strategy: A comprehensive framework focusing on recruitment, retention, and promotion based on the needs of everyone.
- Remuneration Audits: Conducted annually by the HR team and Social Impact Manager, to ensure pay equity across all levels.
- Inclusive Role Pathways: Encouraging men to take on support roles and providing clear career pathways for all genders to succeed.
- Increased Female Representation in Leadership: Creation of a strong pipeline and ability to promote women based on merit into partnership and senior leadership positions.
Elise Ivory, Partner and Co-Executive Sponsor of Dentons’ gender advocacy group, Women United said, “Being the first Australian law firm to achieve a 0% median gender pay gap is a testament to our Dentons’ dedication to equity and the hard work of our team. This milestone is not just a number; it’s a reflection of our values and the inclusive culture we’ve cultivated.”
Brooke Spain, Partner and Co-Executive Sponsor of Women United added, “This achievement is a direct result of our commitment to policies that support work-life balance, such as 26 weeks of paid family leave, bonus leave and flexible working arrangements. Achieving this ahead of other firms further validates our approach and motivates us to continue leading by example.”