Ellenoff Grossman & Schole Opens Second California Office With Krieger & Krieger Team

Partners Linda Guthmann Krieger and Lawrence R. Cagney Bring
Decades of Experience in California Employment Law
Los Angeles, Calif. (February 1, 2024)– Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP (EGS) today announced the addition of a four-lawyer labor and employment team from Krieger & Kreiger and the opening of the firm’s second California office. Based in Los Angeles County and led by partner Linda Guthmann Krieger, the addition gives EGS’s clients coast to coast coverage for labor and employment issues.
In addition to Ms. Krieger, the team includes partner Lawrence R. Cagney; associates Creighton-Elizabeth R. Boggs and Justin D. Lee; and three legal assistants Amber Diaz Cooke, Alice Irey and Mike Jacoby. Krieger & Kreiger will wind down as its lawyers and staff join EGS. EGS will operate from the former Kreiger location at 249 East Ocean Blvd. The firm’s other California office is in Orange County.
“Expanding our presence in California with additional labor & employment lawyers has been a priority of ours for a few years,” said EGS Founder Douglas S. Ellenoff. “Attracting lawyers with the depth of experience and community involvement that the Krieger group brings only helps to service our clients, and theirs, while enhancing our firm’s profile on the West Coast.”
Collectively the four-lawyer team has decades of experience representing clients in labor and employment matters including wrongful termination, discrimination, harassment, and other issues arising out of the termination or discipline of employees. They also advise employers on such issues as wage and hour law, harassment complaints, Cal. CRD (formerly DFEH) and EEOC compliance, and other issues focusing on prevention of employer/employee disputes. They have a significant knowledge of contract law, both in drafting employment contracts and in litigating breach of contract claims.
“EGS is excited to have the knowledgeable and skilled attorneys from Krieger & Krieger join the team,” said Amanda Fugazy, leader of the firm’s Labor & Employment Practice Group. “The opening of EGS’ Los Angeles office will expand our capability to provide our California employer clients and other employers doing business in California with the highest level of guidance in dealing with California’s challenging employer landscape.”
“We are excited to be joining this great group of lawyers and believe our clients will benefit from efficiencies of scale and the depth of resources at EGS,” said Linda Guthmann Krieger. “As we expand EGS’s capabilities in California, we are excited that we will now be able to offer our clients access to a full-service network of highly skilled attorneys in a wide variety of fields.”
Bios of Ellenoff Grossman & Schole’s California New Labor & Employment Practice Group Members
EGS’ partner Linda Guthmann Krieger has extensive experience representing clients at trial, and in arbitration and mediation, and has a long record of successful outcomes. She acts as corporate counsel for several small to medium sized businesses, advising them on day-to-day employment issues.
Ms. Krieger is a long-time member of the Settlement Officer Panel for U.S. District Court, Central District of California. In addition, she has been Chair of the Federal Nominations Committee and Chair of the Work and Family Issues Committee for Women Lawyers of Los Angeles.
Ms. Krieger received her J.D. from UCLA and graduated Phi Beta Kappa with a B.A in Sociology from the University of Illinois. She has completed training by the Straus Institute for Dispute Resolution from Pepperdine School of Law and has been a mediator for cases in both state and federal courts. Ms. Krieger is also a third-party neutral investigator assisting employers with workplace complaints.
EGS’ Partner Lawrence R. Cagney has over thirty years’ experience in employment and business litigation including complex class actions. Mr. Cagney represents contractors in both public and private construction settings. He has successfully litigated matters ranging from labor compliance issues to multi-million-dollar public works disputes with State and local agencies as well as school and university districts. Mr. Cagney advises construction industry clients regarding contract drafting and interpretation. Mr. Cagney has also served as lead appellate counsel in numerous matters.
Mr. Cagney received his J.D. from Loyola Law School in Los Angeles and has deep roots in Long Beach, having attended Cal. State Long Beach. He enjoys sailing and fitness training and is a former member of the Ball/Hunt/Schooley Inn of Court, Lambda Legal, and the Long Beach LGBTQ Attorneys and Allies chapter of the Long Beach Bar Association.
EGS’ associate Creighton-Elizabeth R. Boggs focuses on representing employees with claims of workplace discrimination and harassment, retaliation, wrongful termination, and wage and hour violations. She was previously an associate at a boutique environmental and energy law firm in Virginia. She previously served on the Board of Governors for the Environmental Law Section of the Virginia State Bar and has valuable experience in a variety of regulatory matters.
Ms. Boggs graduated from the South Carolina Honors College at the University of South Carolina in 2016 magna cum laude and earned her J.D. from the University of Richmond in 2019. At the University of Richmond, she was a Lead Articles Editor and Manuscript Editor for the Public Interest Law Review. She also studied international law at the University of Cambridge through the Richmond Summer Law Program at Emmanuel College.
EGS’ associate Justin D. Lee focuses on representing employers in cases involving workplace discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wrongful termination, and wage and hour violations, as well as providing legal advice to businesses on day-to-day employment issues.
Mr. Lee graduated from the University of California, Riverside with a B.A. in Sociology and earned his J.D. from Santa Clara University School of Law. During his time at Santa Clara University, he actively contributed to the Asian Pacific American Law Students Association as a board member and served as a Senior Editor for the Santa Clara University Journal of International Law. He also earned a CALI Excellence for the Future Award for his work at Santa Clara University’s Entrepreneurs’ Law Clinic. Mr. Lee was born and raised in Los Angeles County.
Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Lee was an associate at a boutique employment firm, as well as corporate counsel for a residential construction company. Mr. Lee is also proficient in Mandarin Chinese.
About Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP
Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP is a corporate focused law firm comprised of over 125 professionals, offering its clients legal services in a broad range of business-related matters. Founded in 1992, the Firm specializes in many areas of commercial law: Corporate, Securities, Real Estate, Broker-Dealer Regulation, Private Investment Funds, Intellectual Property, Litigation, Labor, Employment, ERISA, Executive Compensation, Tax and Estate Planning.
